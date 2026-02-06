Liberia: Water Crisis Forces Gbarnga Inmates Into Community, Raising Rights and Security Concerns - Moj Denies Shortage

Gbarnga — A day after FrontPage Africa reported a severe water shortage at the Gbarnga Central Prison, the impact of the crisis became painfully visible on Thursday when this reporter witnessed inmates walking through nearby communities under the watchful eyes of armed prison guards, carrying buckets and gallons of water back to the prison to meet their most basic needs for bathing and sanitation.

The boreholes inside the prison compound have been non-functional since December 2025, leaving hundreds of inmates without a reliable water supply and forcing them to endure an extraordinary and humiliating ordeal as they rely on the goodwill and tolerance of the surrounding community to survive.

For the inmates, the walk into the community is heavy with symbolism, a daily reminder of lost freedom and the fragility of their dignity. Residents paused their daily routines to watch as the men lined up at hand pumps and private wells, filling containers under guard supervision, an image that underscored the abnormality of the situation and the added suffering imposed on those already confined.

One young inmate, who has been in detention for more than a year awaiting trial, described his mornings as beginning in shame and ending in discomfort as he balanced a yellow container on his head. He said bathing has become a struggle and sometimes a luxury, explaining that they wake up feeling sticky and unclean, knowing they must endure the day like that unless allowed outside.

He added that walking through the community makes him feel exposed and less than human, but staying inside without water is worse because it affects both physical health and mental well-being, leaving inmates restless and angry for reasons beyond their control.

An older inmate, visibly tired, said the lack of water has transformed the atmosphere inside the prison, with tempers flaring more quickly when people cannot wash, clean their sleeping areas, or flush toilets properly.

He explained that sickness is becoming common, with skin rashes and stomach problems spreading as hygiene breaks down, and he emphasized that venturing into the community to fetch water is both

risky and humiliating, but has become the only option since the prison boreholes stopped functioning months ago.

A third inmate described the ordeal as a daily reminder that they have been forgotten. He said that when the boreholes first broke down, officials promised repairs soon, but weeks turned into months with no resolution. He described fetching water under guard as "punishment added to punishment," especially for those who have not been convicted of a crime, and he acknowledged the fear that something could go wrong outside, not from ill intent, but because desperation creates tension on both sides, among inmates and community members alike.

The fourth inmate, speaking with emotion that cracked his voice, said water is life and without it they feel as if they are slowly being erased. He emphasized that bathing is not only about cleanliness but about maintaining self-respect and said that when he sees people in the community staring at them, some with pity and others with fear, he wonders if anyone truly understands what it feels like to be locked up and still forced to beg for water.

He added that all they are asking for is a system that works so they can survive their time in prison with dignity. One of the prison guards accompanying the inmates described the situation as painful for officers as well. He explained that their duty is to maintain security, but they are also human beings witnessing men suffer over something as basic as water.

He said escorting inmates into the community exposes everyone to risk, including guards, prisoners, and residents, and that broken boreholes have made their work more difficult because managing frustrated inmates without adequate facilities can lead to tension and potential conflict. He emphasized that authorities need to act urgently because this is not sustainable and it puts lives at risk.

In the surrounding community, reactions ranged from sympathy to fear. One woman, who runs a small shop near a hand pump, said she was shocked the first time she saw prisoners lining up for water in her area.

She explained that while she understands they are human beings, seeing inmates so close to homes makes people nervous, especially parents, and she said there is fear that something could go wrong, not because the inmates intend to escape, but because accidents happen and panic spreads easily. She added that the government should fix the prison water system instead of putting both the community and the inmates in an uncomfortable position.

An elderly man who watched quietly from his porch described the sight as both disturbing and sad. He said it demonstrates a failure in the system because prisons are supposed to be secure and self-contained. While he sympathizes with the inmates, he worries about security and the message it sends to young people seeing prisoners moving freely under guard in the community.

He added that the situation makes him fear for the future because if basic needs like water cannot be guaranteed in a prison, it raises serious questions about governance and responsibility.

Rights Advocates Weigh In

Human rights and justice campaigner Adama Dempster described the situation as "totally out of control," warning that the crisis exposes deep-rooted systemic failures within Liberia's prison system.

"The situation at Gbarnga Central Prison raises serious human rights and security concerns that affect both inmates and the surrounding community," Dempster said. "It highlights inadequate infrastructure, poor resource allocation, and weak oversight. This undermines both the rule of law and human dignity and signals an urgent need for reform."

Security and Rights Risks

Advocates warn that forcing inmates to rely on community water sources violates international minimum standards for the treatment of prisoners, including the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (the Nelson Mandela Rules), which require prisons to provide safe drinking water at all times.

Security experts also caution that the movement of inmates outside prison walls--especially in a congested urban setting--creates the potential for escapes, violence, and confrontation with civilians.

"This is not just a humanitarian issue; it is a security risk," one resident said. "If something goes wrong, the community will pay the price."

Ministry of Justice Responds

However, the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) has pushed back against claims of a water shortage at the facility, saying the situation has been mischaracterized.

"There is no water shortage as reported," said Jutunue Y. Kollie, Communications Director at the Ministry of Justice. "There are four hand pumps within the prison compound. However, due to constant use, these pumps are currently not functional, which prompted authorities to remove their tops."

Kollie explained that while repairs are ongoing, inmates are prioritizing the limited available water for bathing, and drinking water is being sourced from a nearby hand pump constructed by a non-governmental organization.

"Drinking water is being fetched from a hand pump constructed by an NGO located very close to the prison," he said. "All necessary steps are being taken to address the situation as quickly as possible."

On reports that inmates are leaving the prison compound to fetch water, Kollie said the Ministry has not yet verified the claims.

"Regarding the issue of inmates fetching water outside the prison fence, I am unable to confirm or deny this at the moment, as inquiries are still ongoing," he added.

Systemic Challenges

Despite the Ministry's assurances, rights advocates argue that the explanation itself reflects a deeper crisis.

"The fact that all four pumps inside the prison are nonfunctional tells you everything. Access to water is not a privilege; it is a basic human right. When a prison cannot provide water, the system has already failed."

Liberia's prisons have long been plagued by overcrowding, poor sanitation, and underfunding, with Gbarnga Central Prison frequently cited by monitors as one of the facilities struggling to meet basic standards.

Advocates are now calling on the Ministry of Justice, the Bureau of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and the national legislature to treat the situation as an emergency and invest in durable water infrastructure rather than temporary fixes.

"This is not about politics," Dempster said. "It is about dignity, safety, and the credibility of the justice system."

As investigations continue, residents say they remain uneasy, while inmates remain dependent on a fragile arrangement that critics warn could collapse at any time.