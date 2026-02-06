Ghana: Karim Zito - Aduana FC Cannot Stand in Our Way

Defending MTN FA Cup champions, Asante Kotoko, will head into their epic 1/16th clash with visiting Aduana FC at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium Sunday with their sight set on plucking the qualification ticket.

Head Coach of the side, Abdul Karim Zito, says his side has no excuse not to beat Aduana FC as he seeks to defend the title he won last year after beating Golden Kick 1-0 at the University of Ghana Stadium.

With their league ambition gradually derailing, Coach Zito and his Porcupine Warriors have turned serious attention to the FA Cup as a means of ending the season without silverware.

With his sight on a season's double, a disappointed Coach Zito said Kotoko will continue to fight to realise that dream, insisting that his side must go all out to beat Aduana.

"My target is to win the double; we are still in the reckoning for that. We have to work hard because we cannot afford to lose to Aduana; that will be disastrous," he said ahead of the game.

His opposite tactician, Aristică Cioabă, believes his side has what it takes to end Kotoko's run in the competition.

Keeping his cards close to his chest, the Romanian coach, Cioabă, promises a better Aduana FC side than the one that held Kotoko to a drawn game in the league at the same venue last November.

Before that game, two-time champions, Medeama SC, will welcome Samartex FC to the Tarkwa T&A Park in another nail-biting clash.

In other games, surprise package of the campaign, Division Two side, True Life FC, will test their resolve against Premier League side, Kpando Heart of Lions, at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Complex in Tema New Town; Dreams FC will come up against Division One League outfit, Inter Allies, at the Tuba Astro Turf, and Berekum Chelsea will take on Tamale City at the Golden City Park.

Nations FC will face off with Swedru All Blacks at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex, while the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman hosts the clash between Techiman Liberty Youth and Real Tamale United.