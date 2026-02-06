West Africa: Retired Lecturer Arrested Following Criticisms of Government

Sosthène Yaméogo, a 62-year-old former lecturer and orchestra conductor at Joseph Ki-Zerbo University in Ouagadougou, was arrested at his home on January 31, 2026, by armed men.

According to reports, the men forced entry into his home at about 6:00 a.m. and took him away in front of his family. As of the time of writing, the authorities have not issued any official statement regarding the reasons for his arrest or his place of detention.

Prior to his arrest, Yaméogo, a prominent figure in Burkina Faso's cultural scene, had publicly expressed concerns about his administrative situation. He stated that he had not received his pension for more than two years, despite pursuing administrative and legal remedies without success.

Frustrated, Yaméogo lashed out on social media, venting his feelings towards the authorities and denouncing the failings of the Burkinabe public administration. In another video he specified that he did not belong to any political party or opposition movement and stated that he was speaking solely in a non-partisan capacity, to defend his rights.

There have been previous reports in Burkina Faso of individuals being arrested or taken away by security forces without immediate clarification of their status. Since the military takeover of September 30, 2022, concerns have been raised by civil society groups about cases of activists and journalists who were subjected to conscription after their disappearance.

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) recalls that Article 3 of Burkina Faso's Constitution provides that no one may be deprived of liberty except in accordance with the law. Article 4 guarantees the right to a fair trial and legal representation, while Article 6 protects the inviolability of the home, except under conditions prescribed by law.

The MFWA calls on the Burkinabè authorities to promptly clarify the legal basis for Sosthène Yaméogo's arrest, disclose his whereabouts, and ensure that his fundamental rights are fully respected, including access to legal counsel and due process.