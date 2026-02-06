Ghana: City Thump Newcastle to Set Up EFL Cup Final With Arsenal

Manchester City booked a tantalising Carabao Cup final against Premier League leaders Arsenal by hammering holders Newcastle 5-1 on aggregate in a one-sided semi-final.

Trailing 2-0 heading into the second leg, Eddie Howe's side needed something special in Wednesday's return game at Etihad Stadium but endured the worst possible start as Omar Marmoush's sixth-minute goal set City on their way to a 10th final in the competition.

Marmoush, starting in place of Erling Haaland, nipped in and saw a deflected strike loop over Aaron Ramsdale and into the back of the net, while the Newcastle goalkeeper denied Tijjani Reijnders with a stunning save shortly after.

The visitors had chances to hit back, but James Trafford did brilliantly to smother the ball at the feet of both Joe Willock and Anthony Gordon - and those near misses proved costly as they were punished by City thereafter.

Marmoush headed in from close range on the half-hour mark and Reijnders slotted in a loose ball before half-time to make certain of the tie, allowing the home supporters to enjoy a stress-free second period.

Anthony Elanga pulled a goal back for Newcastle on 62 minutes with a fine curling effort, and Harvey Barnes had another disallowed.

But the damage had long been done as Pep Guardiola's side confirmed their place in the League Cup final on Sunday, 22 March at Wembley Stadium. - BBC