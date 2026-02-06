Nigeria: 'Naija No Dey Carry Last' - - Taye Taiwo Welcomes Tochukwu Nnadi to Marseille

In a heartfelt video shared on Marseille's official social media channels, Taiwo addressed Nnadi directly, offering congratulations and encouragement as he embarks on this new chapter in Europe

Former Super Eagles and Marseille defender Taye Taiwo has extended a warm welcome to Tochukwu Nnadi, celebrating the Nigerian midfielder's high-profile move to the French Ligue 1 side.

In a heartfelt video shared on Marseille's official social media channels, Taiwo addressed Nnadi directly, offering congratulations and encouragement as he embarks on this new chapter in Europe.

"Hi Nnadi, congratulation brother. Welcome to Marseille. You know I just want to say I wish you all the best and I will see you soon. You know say Naija no dey carry last. All the best brother. See you soon. Ciao. Yeah," Taiwo said, underlining the pride of seeing another Nigerian succeed on the European stage.

Taiwo's message carries added weight given his own celebrated six-year stint at Marseille from 2005 to 2011, where he became a fan favourite and a respected figure in the club's history.

Nnadi responded warmly, showing appreciation for the support and highlighting the shared national pride between the two players.

"I'm just going to say thank you so much to Uncle Taiwo. This message means a lot to me and like he said, Naija no dey carry last. So come on Naija," Nnadi said.

The 22-year-old, born in Ihiagwa, Imo State, joined Marseille from Belgian Pro League side Zulte Waregem, where he had established himself as a hardworking, tactically versatile midfielder capable of breaking up play and dictating tempo from deep positions. His performances in Belgium attracted attention from multiple European clubs before Marseille sealed the deal.

Marseille confirmed the transfer on Monday, 2 February, just hours before the winter window closed, marking a significant step in Nnadi's career.

Beyond the personal milestone, Nnadi's arrival at Marseille also strengthens the legacy of Nigerian talent in Europe and creates a symbolic generational link between him and Taiwo, whose impact at the club remains celebrated by supporters to this day.