Africa: Organisers Unveil 'Queen of Africa' Reality TV Show, Stake $50,000 Star Prize

The 90-day show will feature one representative from each African country, with the winner chosen mainly through paid public voting in an 'election' format.

Organisers of Queen of Africa have officially launched a pan-African reality television show designed to amplify women's leadership, cultural identity, and advocacy across the continent, with contestants drawn from all 54 African countries.

The project, described as the first of its kind on the continent, was unveiled at a press briefing on Tuesday.

Executive Producer and Creative Director, Jerry Nrailike, alongside Gina Orazu and Christian Ruart, convened it.

According to the organisers, the inaugural edition will feature 54 women, one representative from each African country, competing over 90 days for the title of Queen of Africa, also described as Africa's First Lady.

Speaking at the launch, Mr Nrailike said the initiative was conceived as more than a beauty contest, noting that it is structured around leadership, advocacy, and social impact.

"Queen of Africa is a movement aimed at breaking the glass ceiling and accelerating women's development across Africa," he said.

Organisers said the platform was created to confront gender inequality, challenge long-standing cultural barriers, and empower underprivileged women across underserved African communities.

"Women have long been marginalised due to cultural and societal barriers. Our goal is to empower women, especially those who need it most," the organisers said.

Format, eligibility and voting

The competition is open to women aged 25 to 40. Registration, which costs approximately $50, is open for three months and conducted online.

Eligible contestants must be fluent in their native language and in English or French, and demonstrate intelligence, cultural awareness, leadership capacity, and talent.

Each participating country will nominate one contestant through a transparent selection process involving local participation and a global audience.

The competition will be produced as a reality television series airing between June and September, with daily episodes rather than continuous 24-hour coverage. The programme will be broadcast free on television, digital platforms, and social media channels to ensure broad access and participation.

Mr Nrailike explained that the eventual winner would be determined primarily through paid public voting, which he described as an "election-style" process rather than a "conventional pageant."

He disclosed that proceeds from voting would be channelled into humanitarian and social impact initiatives across the continent.

Prize, global exposure

The winner of Queen of Africa will receive a $50,000 cash prize, a customised vehicle provided by indigenous automobile manufacturer Innoson Motors, and additional sponsorship rewards.

Organisers also confirmed partnerships with New York Fashion Week, offering the winner international exposure through fashion and media collaborations.

The producer said international broadcast support is expected from partners, including Simply Me TV, which operates across major global markets.

Addressing concerns about sustainability, Mr Nrailike said the project is structured as "a biennial event, backed by multiple producers and international partners to ensure continuity."

The organisers issued an open call to corporate sponsors across sectors, including telecommunications, beverages, cosmetics, food and manufacturing, urging brands to support what they described as a continental platform for empowerment and advocacy.

Ms Orazu emphasised the importance of African-led storytelling, stating, "We need to push Africa forward by telling our own stories and celebrating our excellence."

According to the organisers, the crowned Queen of Africa "will serve as a continental ambassador, travelling across countries, engaging leaders, and lending her voice to social and humanitarian causes affecting Africans at home and in the diaspora."

With preparations underway, attention now turns to the 54 women expected to step forward to redefine leadership, challenge barriers, and showcase Africa's cultural strength on a global stage.