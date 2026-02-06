Nigeria: Kwasu Confirms Death of 400-level Student in Auto Crash

6 February 2026
KWASU's Registrar, Kikelomo Sallee, in a statement on Thursday, said Mr Agboluaje was on his way to the campus to write an examination when the accident happened

The Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, has confirmed the death of a 400-level student, Idris Agboluaje, in an auto crash in Malete on Wednesday.

The institution's Registrar, Kikelomo Sallee, in a statement on Thursday, said Mr Agboluaje was on his way to the campus to write an examination when the accident happened.

"The management on behalf of the university community commiserates with the family and loved ones of the student, who died in an unfortunate road accident on Wednesday, Feb. 4, in Malete.

"The Management of KWASU feels very deeply pained by the loss of a promising young man and prays that God consoles his family, friends, loved ones, and the entire KWASU Community," Sallee said.

Meanwhile, initial reports said the Business Education student was earlier barred from entering the examination hall because he could not present his student identity card.

Mr Agboluaje reportedly attempted to return to the school gate at high speed in a bid to catch up with the examination, but was involved in a fatal accident.

The Association of Business Educators of Nigeria (ABEN), Kwara State University, Malete Chapter, had earlier expressed deep sorrow over Mr Agboluaje's death.

The association described the incident as a painful loss to the Business Education department.

"Our hearts go out to his parents, family members, friends and classmates during this difficult time," the association said in a statement. (NAN)

