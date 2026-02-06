Nigeria: Kwara Ruler Freed After One Month in Captivity, Family Paid N32 Million Ransom

The Oniwo of Afin, Simeon Olanipekun, was released on Wednesday night, weeks after his son, Olaolu, who was kidnapped alongside him, regained freedom following earlier negotiations.

A traditional ruler abducted in Kwara State in late December has regained freedom after about one month in captivity, family sources have confirmed.

The Oniwo of Afin, Simeon Olanipekun, was released on Wednesday night, weeks after his son, Olaolu, who was kidnapped alongside him, regained freedom following earlier negotiations.

PUNCH Online first reported the development on Thursday, citing a family source who confirmed that the ruler had been released following fresh ransom negotiations with his abductors.

According to the family source, the kidnappers demanded and received an additional N12 million, bringing the total ransom paid to N32 million, following an earlier N20 million paid to secure the release of the ruler's son about two weeks earlier.

"It is true. He was released on Wednesday night after we paid N12 million in addition to the N20 million earlier paid," the source said. "They dropped him at a herders' settlement around Oreke. From there, he was taken to the military base in Oreke, where the family was contacted."

The source said the traditional ruler was receiving medical care after suffering physical exhaustion and psychological stress during his captivity.

"He is in high spirits now. The family and the entire Afin community are grateful to everyone who ensured his safe return," the source added.

The Kwara State Police Command confirmed the release of the traditional ruler but denied knowledge of any ransom payment.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said the release followed sustained joint security operations in the area.

"You are aware of the ongoing joint security operations on that axis. The bandits are fleeing. We are not aware of any ransom payment," she said. "The Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, has consistently advised families against ransom payment and urged them to cooperate with security agencies."

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that the traditional ruler was abducted on 31 December 2025 when gunmen stormed his palace in Ifelodun Local Government Area.

During the attack, the assailants fired shots into the air, forced their way into the palace, and abducted the ruler and one of his sons, Olaolu, a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps.

About two weeks later, Olaolu Olanipekun was released after negotiations between the family and the kidnappers. At the time, security sources declined to confirm whether ransom was paid.

The abduction triggered protests and heightened anxiety in Afin and neighbouring communities, with residents calling on the state government to strengthen security in rural areas of Kwara South.

The incident occurred amid a broader deterioration of security in parts of the state. PREMIUM TIMES has reported multiple kidnappings, terror attacks, and the imposition of curfews in several local government areas, including Ifelodun, Edu, and Kaiama, as security forces intensified operations against armed groups operating along forest corridors linking Kwara with Niger State.

In recent weeks, the state government said security agencies had recorded gains against terrorist groups, even as attacks and abductions continued to unsettle communities.

The release of the Oniwo of Afin comes as residents and civil society groups renew calls for a sustained security presence, intelligence-led operations, and protection for traditional institutions, which are increasingly targeted in rural Nigeria.