Liberia: Historic Milestone - Liberia's Kickball Set for Debut At All-African Games

Monrovia — In a major boost for Liberian sports, kickball has been officially confirmed for inclusion in the All-African Games (AAG) starting this year.

The landmark announcement was made by Mr. Swahilu K. Jusu, President of the All-African Games, on February 5, 2026, during the official inauguration of the sport in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

Mr. Jusu, who also serves as the Permanent Secretary of Sierra Leone's Ministry of Sports, revealed that the decision to elevate kickball to the continental stage was driven by the sport's unique appeal and its rapid growth within the region.

A "Beautiful Display"

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Jusu expressed high praise for the technical quality of the game, describing it as a "beautiful display" of athleticism.

He emphasized that kickball holds immense potential to empower young women and girls, fostering social cohesion alongside athletic development.

"As a result of what we have seen, kickball will be introduced at the All-African level beginning this year," Mr. Jusu announced to a cheering crowd.

Liberia to Lead Continental Expansion

With Liberia widely recognized as the pioneer of organized kickball, Mr. Jusu challenged the Liberia Kickball Federation (LKF) to spearhead the promotion of the game.

He urged the federation to take a primary role in teaching and expanding the sport across the Mano River Union (MRU) and the wider African continent.

He noted that as the sport debuts at the All-African Games, both Liberia and Sierra Leone will serve as the "face of kickball" in Africa, a move expected to accelerate its popularity among member states.

A Historic Breakthrough

The inclusion of kickball in the AAG marks a historic achievement for a sport that has long been a staple of Liberian culture.

Traditionally a female-dominated discipline, kickball has maintained strong grassroots participation but has often struggled for international recognition.

Sports analysts suggest that this continental nod could open doors for increased funding, professional contracts, and enhanced infrastructure for the sport in Liberia.