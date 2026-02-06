Liberia: Sarploh Slams LFA's 'Unjustifiable Silence' Over Sherman's Remarks, Backs Lifoca Sanctions

Monrovia — Francis Sarploh, a veteran Liberian coach and Technical Director of First Division side Borough FC, has launched a stinging critique of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) for its "unjustifiable silence" regarding disparaging comments made by Nathaniel S. Sherman against local coaches.

Sarploh, who holds a CAF License 'B' and previously served as Deputy Coach of Liberia's U-20 national team, expressed dismay that two weeks have passed without a formal stance from the football governing body.

The controversy erupted following reports that Mr. Sherman, the LFA's Deputy Technical Director, made demeaning remarks about Liberian coaches.

The comments were allegedly triggered by a journalist's critique of Sherman's appointment, an incident Sarploh insists had nothing to do with the coaching fraternity.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The only so-called 'crime' committed by Liberian coaches was a journalist questioning his appointment," Sarploh said, distancing members of the Liberia Football Coaches Association (LIFOCA) from the initial media friction.

Decisive Action vs. Administrative Delay

The former best coach in Liberia revealed that he had earlier issued a 48-hour ultimatum to both the LFA and LIFOCA to address the matter.

While the LFA remained silent, LIFOCA acted within 24 hours, slapping Sherman with an indefinite expulsion and resolving to boycott any meetings where he is present.

Sarploh described the coaches' association's move as decisive and worthy of commendation.

"This is a decision we do applaud," he noted. "However, the LFA's failure to issue any official response undermines the principles of fairness and accountability."

Avoiding Political Distortions

Despite the heated nature of the debate, Sarploh disclosed that he has declined several interview requests to prevent the issue from being weaponized ahead of the upcoming LFA elections.

"I don't want my response to be twisted into something political," he explained, adding that his primary concern is the dignity of the profession rather than electoral optics.

Justice vs. Mercy

While Mr. Sherman has reportedly offered an apology, Sarploh argued that an apology does not absolve him of the consequences of his actions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Ignorance of the law does not mitigate the crime, and justice delayed is justice denied," Sarploh asserted.

He cautioned the LFA against using "mercy" as an excuse for inaction. Using a legal analogy, he noted: "A judge can fine a person found guilty that is justice. The same judge, out of mercy, can choose to pay the fine that is mercy. The LFA is under obligation to do the necessary."

A Warning to the FA

Sarploh confirmed he remains in lockstep with LIFOCA and fully supports their sanctions.

However, he issued a stern warning to the LFA leadership should they continue to ignore the grievance.

"As a former administrator, I will respond in the strongest possible way at an appropriate time if the FA continues her silence on this matter," he warned.