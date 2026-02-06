Ghana: Govt Expands Flood Control Measures Nationwide - Minister

The government is confronting the country's persistent flooding problem through expanded storm drain construction, large-scale dredging of waterways, and the deployment of modern flood early warning systems, the Minister for Works and Housing, Mr Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, has stated.

He said flooding remained one of the most pressing challenges facing urban centres, and the ministry was responding through a mix of engineering works, monitoring systems, and community-based interventions.

Mr Adjei made this known yesterday when the Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, paid a working visit to the ministry. He explained that under the National Flood Control Programme, storm drains were being constructed and maintained in cities and towns across the country, with significant progress already made.

The minister added that dredging works under the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project had led to the removal of large volumes of silt from the Odaw Channel, helping to improve water flow and reduce the risk of flooding in surrounding communities. Community upgrading works are ongoing in areas such as Alogboshie, Akweteman, and Nima.

On coastal protection, Mr Adjei underlined that Ghana's 550-kilometre coastline faced serious erosion threats, with about two-thirds at risk. He noted that approximately 84 kilometres had so far been protected, including ongoing works at Blekusu, Densu Delta, Anomabo, Cape Coast, and Axim. He assured that the government would ensure all ongoing coastal defence projects are completed to safeguard lives, livelihoods, and property.

The minister highlighted that the ministry was implementing capital-intensive programmes across the Works, Housing, and Water Resources sectors aimed at building a resilient built environment and improving access to safe water and decent housing for all Ghanaians. About 1.76 kilometres of storm drains have been constructed, while dredging works are progressing in Accra, Adenta, and Tamale. Arrangements are also advanced to restart the Saglemi Housing Project.

Private sector participation, including projects like the Oxygen City project in Ho, is expected to expand housing delivery across the regions. In the water sector, projects to improve urban and rural water supply are underway, including major systems in Wenchi, Sekondi-Takoradi, and Keta, all at advanced stages of completion.

To strengthen preparedness and response, the minister said flood early warning system equipment and telemetry stations had been installed along the Volta system to allow for real-time monitoring of water levels.

In her remarks, Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang said the visit was meant to strengthen collaboration within the ministry and among its agencies, stressing that national development required collective effort beyond individual offices or titles. She urged officials to see themselves as one team working toward the welfare of Ghana, including the many citizens whose names may never be known but who are affected by policy decisions.

The Vice President raised concerns about recurring floods, calling for firm but necessary actions backed by continuous public communication.