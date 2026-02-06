Ghana: Kokma Suspends Burials At Osu Cemetery ...Over Unauthorised Sale of Burial Spaces

The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) has suspended all burial activities at the Osu Cemetery for two months following reports of the unauthorised sale of burial spaces, unlawful exhumation of graves, and desecration of human remains.

The suspension, which takes immediate effect, was announced at a press conference in Accra yesterday by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Korle Klottey, Mr Alfred Allotey-Gaisie.

Mr Allotey-Gaisie described the reported acts as criminal and deeply offensive to cultural values, moral conscience, and respect for the dead.

"This conduct is not only unlawful but deeply offensive to our moral conscience, our cultural values and the dignity of the deceased," he said.

He noted that the alleged activities had caused significant emotional distress to grieving families and undermined public confidence in the management of the cemetery.

"We need to take decisive steps to restore order, protect public trust and ensure accountability," he said.

The MCE disclosed that the Assembly would carry out a full audit of all burial-related payments, including verification of records, documentation, and authorisation processes.

"This will help us identify challenges, establish accountability and prevent future abuses," he added.

Mr Allotey-Gaisie announced that security and management measures at the Osu Cemetery would be strengthened to curb illegal activities, vandalism, and disorderly conduct.

As an interim measure, the MCE said the Assembly had imposed a two-month suspension on all burials at the cemetery.

"The suspension applies to the general public, but burials involving indigenous persons will be permitted under strictly controlled procedures," he stated.

According to Mr Allotey-Gaisie, the decision would allow the Assembly to conduct a comprehensive assessment and audit of the cemetery's management.

"The Environmental Health and Sanitation Unit has been directed to intensify its oversight responsibilities to ensure the proper management of the cemetery and safeguard the dignity of those laid to rest there," he said.

The MCE reaffirmed the Assembly's commitment to transparency and respect for cultural and human values. He assured the public that investigations were ongoing and that further updates would be provided.