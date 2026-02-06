Ghana: Policewoman Remanded Over Alleged Killing of Taxi Driver At Tetegu

A policewoman, Gifty Oppong, who allegedly shot and killed a taxi driver at Tetegu near Weija, has appeared before the Adabraka District Court charged with murder.

Oppong is accused of shooting and killing Edward Awuku Owusu, also known as Papa Kwesi, following a confrontation.

The court did not take her plea and remanded her into lawful custody to reappear on February 25, 2026.

Mr Raymond Felli, counsel for Oppong, prayed the court to admit his client to bail. The prosecution was led by Chief Inspector Josephine Asondek.

In a statement, the Ghana Police Service said it was conducting investigations into the shooting incident, which occurred on January 19, 2026, around the Tetegu area near Weija.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the victim, Owusu, after he was shot, was rushed to the Police Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The statement further said the policewoman sustained injuries to the head and both legs after she was hit by a vehicle while attempting to leave the scene. She was also taken to hospital for medical attention.

Exhibits retrieved from the scene included one live 9mm round, a magazine, and one empty 9mm cartridge.