East Africa: Eight Nigerian Youngsters Earn Spain Trip As Laliga, EA Sports Next Gen Draft Ends in Lagos

Four boys and four girls have been selected from Nigeria to take part in the LALIGA Experience in Madrid after the conclusion of the LALIGA EA NEXT Gen Draft Nigeria, a grassroots football project designed to discover and empower young talents.

The selected players emerged from a pool of 168 boys and girls who participated in the Nigerian phase of the programme, held in Lagos

The global initiative is spanning five countries -- Nigeria, Morocco, Mexico, China and Japan. From these countries, only eight players per nation, four boys and four girls, will travel to Spain in May to train, compete and experience elite football development environments.

The Nigerian girls selected are Tosin Eguono Rafiu of FC Robo Queens, Amaka Perpetual Ibegbu of Cats Ladies, Rodiat Kanyinsola Yusuf of FC Robo Queens, and Sanni Kehinde Aishat of Dream Stars. The boys are Samuel Edem Okon of Seamoriow, Joseph Oloko of Seamoriow, and Mavlon FC duo Ijachi Ogar Timothy and Idris Noah.

The Next Gen Draft is a joint initiative of LALIGA and EA SPORTS, with support from Legacy Sports, the Nationwide League One (NLO) and the Lagos State Football Association. It is structured as a community-driven project, bringing together young players from different parts of Nigeria and offering them a clear pathway to showcase their talent on an international stage.

Speaking at the event, Mr Philip Diwan, President of Legacy Sports, described the programme as a rare opportunity for young Nigerian players to be seen and supported at grassroots level.

"This is the first time we are seeing a major league come into Nigeria to do something like this at the grassroots," he said. "Other leagues don't usually come this close. LALIGA and EA SPORTS deserve credit for creating this platform and giving these young players hope."

Officials of LALIGA explained that the draft was not a trial in the traditional sense, but an opportunity for players to gain exposure, learn new ideas and be assessed over multiple sessions. The scouting process, they said, was detailed and structured, covering technical ability, tactical understanding, physical qualities and attitude, with emphasis on long-term potential rather than short-term performance.

"We are not looking for finished players," a LALIGA official said. "We are looking at development potential, decision-making, understanding of the game and the willingness to improve. These players are still very young, and growth happens at different speeds."

Nigeria was chosen as one of the countries for the 2026 edition of the Next Gen Draft because of its strong football culture, large youth population and reputation as a talent hub. According to organisers, the project attracted teams from different communities, including clubs from Lagos and other parts of the country such as Kano, reinforcing its community-focused approach.

Desmond Chiji, LALIGA's delegate for Nigeria and Ghana, said the programme reflects the league's long-term commitment to youth development in Africa.

"This is about the youth. It is about the next generation," he said. "In the short term, we want people to see that LALIGA is serious about developing football here. In the long term, it is about creating pathways for talent and empowering young players who may not otherwise get this kind of opportunity."

The Nationwide League One also played a key role in delivering the programme. Its Chief Operating Officer, Olusola Ogunlowo, explained that the NLO provided clubs and player data to ensure a fair and wide selection process. He added that participation in the draft was free, with all costs covered by LALIGA, EA SPORTS and Legacy Sports.

"No club paid to be part of this project," Mr Ogunlowo said. "The four boys and four girls selected will be fully sponsored to Spain, where they will mix with other top talents from countries like Morocco, China and Mexico, play friendly matches and be seen by LALIGA academies."

In Spain, the Nigerian youngsters will take part in the LALIGA Experience in Madrid, where they are expected to train, play matches against youth academy sides and gain exposure to European football culture. All LALIGA clubs will be invited to observe the programme, opening the door for future opportunities.

For the eight selected players, the journey is just beginning. But for organisers, the bigger picture goes beyond those travelling to Spain.

"Even for those not selected, this is a valuable experience," one official said. "It is about learning, values, teamwork and understanding what it takes to grow in football."

As the global Next Gen Draft continues across other countries, Nigeria's eight representatives now carry the hopes of a programme built on opportunity, inclusion and the belief that talent, when given the right platform, can travel far beyond local pitches.