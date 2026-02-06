Nigeria: 10km Runners to Earn Big As Lagos City Marathon Unveils Prize Breakdown

6 February 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
With eight days to the 11th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, excitement is building among athletes as organisers reaffirm the substantial financial rewards on offer across multiple race categories, further strengthening the event's reputation as Africa's biggest road race.

In the 10km race for both men and women, prize money has been structured to reward depth and performance. A total of N500,000 awaits the winner, while N400,000 goes to the runner-up, N300,000 to third place, N200,000 to fourth, and N100,000 to fifth.

Organisers say the payout structure reflects the marathon's commitment to encouraging wide participation, particularly among amateur and semi-elite runners, while still recognising outstanding performances beyond the full marathon distance.

Beyond the 10km event, substantial financial incentives have also been confirmed for other categories. The elite 42km international marathon will feature a total prize purse of $250,000, with $50,000 reserved for the overall winner. Cash rewards will extend to the top eight finishers, reinforcing the race's standing as a World Athletics Gold Label event.

Nigerian athletes are also set to benefit significantly. Millions of naira have been earmarked for the Nigerian marathon category, with the winner set to earn N2 million. Prize money will cascade down to the 10th position, a structure aimed at promoting inclusiveness and sustaining motivation among local runners.

As race day approaches on 14 February, the blend of global recognition, competitive quality and attractive prize offerings continues to draw athletes from across Nigeria and beyond. Organisers say the incentives are part of broader efforts to raise standards, deepen competition and deliver another memorable edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

