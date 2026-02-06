Nigeria: Six Suspected Kidnappers Arrested in Edo

Operatives of the Edo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested six suspected kidnappers in the state.

The suspects -- identified as Mikel Gendaga, Yusuf Abubakar, Isyaka Abraham, Isyaka Abubakar, Mohammed Sumo and Mohammed Abubakar -- were arrested in the Agbede forest in Etsako West Local Government Area.

Next Stay 40 42 00:00 00:00 / 00:00 10 Sec

The command's spokesperson, Eno Ikoedem, said the suspects were arrested during a joint operation involving the police, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Edo State Security Corps (ESSC) and local hunters.

She said the bush-combing operation, which led to the arrest of the suspects, was carried out under the cover of darkness.

According to her, the operation followed intelligence provided by a kidnapped victim who was able to identify the forest camp where he had been held captive.

She added that the suspects are currently being profiled ahead of diligent prosecution.