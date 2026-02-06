Nigeria: 'Video Wasn't AI, but Okay, Believe Your Senator' - South African Model Tells Nigerians

On Wednesday, a viral video showing a man resembling Mr Oshiomole massaging a woman's feet aboard a private jet surfaced online.

South African lifestyle influencer and adult content creator Leshaan Dagama and Adams Oshiomhole, the senator representing Edo North, are still trending.

Ms Dagama would later be identified as the lady in the viral clip, while Mr Oshiomole dismissed it, saying it was AI-generated.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the former Edo State governor, in a statement signed by his media aide, Oseni Momodu, argued that the creation and circulation of such AI-generated content underscored the urgent need for stricter social media regulation in Nigeria.

He stated that the growing misuse of social media to create nuisance and spread false narratives about Nigerians was alarming and required immediate intervention.

Not AI

Responding to the denial, Ms Dagama, who had earlier said "Your senator is the problem, go be mad at him, not me", would later make a U-turn on her social media handles.

In an Instagram Story posted on Thursday, the influencer made a tongue-in-cheek post.

"The video wasn't AI, but okay, believe your Senator," she wrote.

Ms Dagama, who has not disclosed further details about her relationship with Mr Oshiomhole, has been inundated with messages from Nigerians in her comment sections.

A review of her TikTok and Instagram pages shows that many Nigerians supported her, saying the video wasn't AI-generated, and criticised Mr Oshiomhole for what they described as the "misuse of funds" intended for the "development of his constituency."

They criticised him for spending money on a woman at his age, arguing that he should be prioritising the needs of his constituency and the wider Nigerian public.

Commenters expressed concerns that taxpayers' money was being squandered on unnecessary expenses, and several asked Ms Dagama about the lawmaker's whereabouts.

Some residents from Mr Oshiomhole's constituency even described her as one of the constituency projects their representative had budgeted to implement.

Despite the flood of comments, Ms Dagama did not respond to any of them, even though her Instagram biography states that she usually replies promptly on TikTok.

Leshaan Dagama

Ms Dagama, primarily active on TikTok with 76,600 followers, describes herself as an "expensive lady" in her Instagram biography.

'Brokey's stay away', a clear warning that those without money should keep their distance, is the very first thing new followers will see on her Instagram page.

Openly dismissive of broke men, Ms Dagama, who has 3,473 Instagram followers, also declares herself a "professional sugar baby."

Other 'victims'

This newspaper gathered that Ms Dagama isn't a stranger to controversies.

In 2022, a Zimbabwean Christian preacher and socialite, Passion Java, found himself in a situation similar to that of Mr Oshiomole.

Pindula, a Zimbabwean media outlet, reported that Ms Dagama revealed on her Instagram page an alleged secret affair with Mr Java, an associate of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, after he allegedly asked her to terminate a pregnancy.

At the time, the model shared their private WhatsApp conversations, revealing that they had an affair and that she became pregnant with Mr Java's child.

When she leaked their private WhatsApp conversations, Mr Java never denied the affair but expressed pride about getting her pregnant. He even cited a Bible verse amid the controversy of his committing adultery.

In one of the private WhatsApp conversations Ms Dagama leaked, Mr Java professed his love to her.

He stated that, despite everything that had happened, he still loved her.

This declaration of love came after he allegedly suggested in messages that Dagama terminate the pregnancy.

End of the road

However, on 6 August 2022, the content creator confirmed that her relationship with Mr Java had ended. In a video on her Instagram page featuring herself and another man, she described Mr Java as a broke man.

She wrote: "I moved on from broken Passon Java to a better married man. Zimbabweans leave me alone now."