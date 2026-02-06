Nigeria: No Ban On Undergraduate Registration for University Entrance Exams, Says Nigeria's Matriculation Body

IN SHORT: Contrary to online claims, Nigeria's Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board says undergraduates can register for the 2026 exam without terminating their current admission.

In early 2026, claims began circulating on social media that Kenya's Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) had introduced a policy barring undergraduate students from registering for the university entrance exam.

JAMB conducts the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for entry into various universities, polytechnics and colleges across the country.

One instance of the claim reads: "JAMB has banned undergraduates from registering for UTME. Anyone already in a university must first terminate their admission before applying."

It also said the policy was intended to curb examination malpractice.

But is it true? We checked.

JAMB says disclosure is required, not withdrawal

In a statement posted on its official X handle and signed by its public communication adviser, Fabian Benjamin, the examination body said the claim was false.

"JAMB does not prohibit candidates who are already enrolled in tertiary institutions from registering for the UTME/DE. What the Board requires, as clearly stated in the 2026 UTME/DE advertisement, is mandatory disclosure of any existing matriculation status at the point of registration," it said.

According to the board, the disclosure is for record-keeping and regulatory purposes and to prevent multiple admissions, which are not permitted under Nigerian law.

It adds that disclosing an admission status is a legal requirement; candidates who fail to do so risk losing both their previous and subsequent admissions.

JAMB cautioned the public against individuals posing as education "advocates" who misrepresented its policies.

The claim is false.

