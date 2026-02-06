Nigeria: Eight Arrested As Security Operatives Dismantle Bandits' Hideouts in Kogi

Operatives of the Kogi State Police Command, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army, local hunters and vigilante groups, have arrested eight suspected criminal elements, including alleged informants, during coordinated bush-combing operations across parts of the state.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday in Lokoja by the command's Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Saliu Oyiza Afusat.

The statement noted that the exercise involved thorough combing of identified forested and remote areas suspected to be vulnerable to criminal exploitation in the state.

Police authorities said the operation forms part of continuous, intelligence-led security measures routinely conducted across different locations in Kogi State to proactively detect, disrupt and dismantle criminal networks.

The statement said, "Ground operations were effectively complemented with aerial surveillance, providing enhanced situational awareness, tracking of suspicious movements, and the identification of concealed criminal hideouts.

"In line with this strategy, discovered bandit camps and hideouts were neutralised to prevent reuse and deny criminal elements any operational comfort.

"Overwhelmed by the coordinated presence and superior deployment of security forces, suspected criminal elements fled their enclaves, abandoning several hideout locations.

"In the course of the operation, eight (8) suspects were arrested at different points for questioning in connection with suspected criminal activities".

Police authorities added that preliminary investigations indicate that some of the suspects are believed to be informants aiding kidnapping syndicates operating within the area.

The statement further noted that the suspects are currently in custody and thorough investigations are ongoing, after which appropriate legal action will be taken based on the outcome.

According to the police command, the areas covered during the operation have since remained calm and stable, with sustained and visible security presence to reassure residents and forestall any breach of peace.

The Kogi State Police Command stressed that the "joint security operations are continuous, deliberate, and statewide, forming part of a comprehensive and proactive security architecture designed to keep criminal elements constantly unsettled until they are completely dismantled.

"These sustained efforts reflect the superb, strategic, and result-oriented leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command, CP Naziru Bello Kankarofi, psc, mni, whose commitment to intelligence-driven policing, modern surveillance support, and strong inter-agency collaboration continues to yield tangible security gains across the State"

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police assured residents of the command's firm control of the security situation and its resolve to protect lives and property.

The command urged members of the public to remain calm, law-abiding and vigilant, and to report any suspicious activity promptly for immediate action.