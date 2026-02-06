Guinea: Media Regulator Launches Nationwide Media Census

press release

Guinea's media regulator, the High Authority for Communication (HAC), has announced the launch of a nationwide media census campaign. According to a statement issued by the HAC, the first phase of the operation will run from February 1 to February 28, 2026, and will cover media outlets located in the regions of Kindia, Boké, Labé, Mamou, Faranah, Kankan and N'Zérékoré.

During this period, heads of media organisations, including radio, television and online outlets, are required to provide HAC teams with documents proving their legal existence.

The announcement has generated concern among some media practitioners, who fear that the exercise could lead to sanctions or closures, particularly for outlets that are not fully compliant with administrative requirements.

"This is a particularly difficult time for the media. Many outlets are struggling to survive and few have their documents fully up to date. This measure could create more problems than we already face," a Guinean media executive told the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA).

While regulatory oversight is within the mandate of the HAC, concerns remain about how the census will be implemented and whether it may disproportionately affect smaller or financially vulnerable media outlets.

The Media Foundation for West Africa urges the HAC and the Guinean authorities to ensure that the exercise is conducted in a transparent and consultative manner. Media houses should be given adequate time and support to regularise their status where necessary.

The MFWA emphasises that a free and diverse media landscape is essential to informed public debate and democratic stability in Guinea.