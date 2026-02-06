Nigeria: Kurmin Wali - NBA Commends UBA Sani, Security Agents' Efforts

The Kaduna Branch of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has commended Kaduna State Government, security agencies and all stakeholders whose efforts led to the rescue of Kurmin Wali kidnapped victims.

In a statement signed by the Chairman of the Branch, Barrister Baba Lawal Aliyu, the Association particularly praised Governor Uba Sani's prompt response when the victims were abducted, by visiting the community.

The NBA noted that "while we celebrate this development, we urge sustained and proactive measures to strengthen security and prevent future occurrences."

The Kaduna Branch of the Association also called " for continued medical and psychosocial support for the returnees to ensure their full recovery and reintegration."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The statement reiterated that the Association "remains committed to the promotion of the rule of law and the protection of lives and dignity of all citizens."

It will be recalled that Governor Uba Sani had received the 183 kidnapped victims at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House on Thursday, promising that Kaduna State is fully committed to their safety, rehabilitation and long-term security of Kurmin Wali.

He said that the victims will be provided with temporary accommodation, where they would undergo comprehensive medical and psychosocial care before returning to their community.

The Governor promised to construct the access road to Kurmin Wali, build a Primary Healthcare Centre and a Skills Acquisition Centre in the community.

He maintained that his administration will work with relevant stakeholders, community leaders, religious bodies and security agencies to ensure lasting peace in Kurmin Wali and Kaduna State at large.