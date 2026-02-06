Nigeria: Captain Yakubu to Be Turbaned Abeneche-Attah Igala April 4

The Attah-Igala and chairman of the Kogi State Council of Traditional Rulers, Dr. Matthew Alaji Opaluwa Oguche Akpa, will on April 4, 2026, officially turban Captain Aliyu Ahmad Yakubu, Group Managing Director and CEO of Pyatic Group, with the prestigious honorary chieftaincy title of Abeneche-Attah Igala.

The coronation ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Atta's Palace in Idah, the traditional headquarters of the Igala Kingdom in Kogi State.

In a letter dated December 12, 2025, signed on behalf of His Majesty Attah Igala by the Secretary of the Igala Area Traditional Council, Mal. Omala Ibrahim Oguche, Captain Yakubu was informed of his nomination for the honorary title while the letter stated that his official salutation will be "Dooga."

The Attah-Igala explained that the title was bestowed on Captain Yakubu in recognition of his "immense contribution to the socio-economic development of Igala Kingdom, Kogi State, and our dear country Nigeria."

Invitations have been extended to notable dignitaries and important personalities who are expected to attend the event.

Captain Yakubu expressed deep gratitude to His Majesty for the honour, describing the title as "a new chapter that has opened" not merely as a symbol, but as "a responsibility to be lived."

He said, "This is an opportunity to deepen service, strengthen community, and turn shared values into shared progress. Leadership, at its core, is about listening more, giving more, and building paths that outlast us. I am grateful for the trust and pledge not to disappoint the monarch or the entire Igala Kingdom. I am ready for the work ahead."

A pilot turned entrepreneur, Captain Yakubu leads Pyatic Group, a multidisciplinary conglomerate with interests in aviation, oil and gas, real estate, construction, and transportation.

With over a decade of experience as an ATPL-certified pilot and aviation executive, he has successfully transitioned from commanding aircraft to spearheading transformative business ventures across Africa.

His professional journey includes key roles such as Chief Pilot, Director of Operations, and Accountable Manager. Captain Yakubu's training spanned institutions such as Phoebus Apollo Aviation in South Africa, CAE Training Center in Dallas, Emirates CAE Flight Training in Dubai, and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, where he also earned a Master's degree in Aviation Management.

Beyond aviation, his professional certifications included CCNA, CCVP, and MCIT, and he is a recipient of numerous awards recognising his contributions.