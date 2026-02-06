West Africa: BRVM Stocks Rally As Global Markets Slide On Tech and Crypto Selloff

West Africa's regional stock market, the BRVM, advanced on Thursday, diverging from losses across global equities and digital assets.

The BRVM Composite Index rose 1.84 points, or 0.5%, to close at 369.63. The benchmark is now up 2.08% over the past week, 7.57% over four weeks, and 6.91% year to date, equivalent to a 7.33% gain in dollar terms.

Gains were broad-based. The BRVM Industriels index climbed 2.94%, extending its year-to-date advance to 29.46%. Public Utilities rose 2.25%, while the Prestige, Principal, and BRVM 30 indices posted gains between 0.45% and 0.7%. The Energy index added 1.06%.

The move contrasted with sharp declines in global markets. The S&P 500 fell 1.2%, slipping below its 100-day moving average, while the Nasdaq dropped 1.4%. Market volatility increased, with the VIX rising to 20.91.

Crypto assets also declined. Bitcoin fell below 61,000 dollars before recovering slightly, extending a multi-month selloff driven by reduced institutional demand and forced liquidations.

Key Takeaways

The BRVM's resilience highlights its low correlation with global risk assets. Unlike U.S. and European markets, the exchange has limited exposure to technology stocks and leveraged investors. Trading is dominated by local and regional participants, with less reliance on global fund flows. Most BRVM-listed companies operate in consumer goods, utilities, industry and energy. These sectors generate steady cash flows and pay regular dividends, which support valuations during periods of global uncertainty. Earnings visibility and regulated pricing also reduce volatility. Currency stability within the CFA franc zone adds another layer of support. With the currency pegged to the euro, investors face lower exchange-rate risk compared with other frontier markets. While the BRVM remains sensitive to domestic economic conditions, recent performance shows that regional markets can act as a buffer when global sentiment turns negative. For investors, the divergence underscores the role of African equities in portfolio diversification, especially during periods of stress in global technology and crypto markets.