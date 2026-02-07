Namibia: Nujoma and Geingob Remembered As Namibia's Foundational Leaders

Windhoek — Several leaders have praised the late founding president Sam Nujoma and Namibia's third president, Hage Geingob, for steering the country's vision for the benefit of all Namibians.

Speaking at a remembrance ceremony at Heroes' Acre in Windhoek on Saturday, president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah described the two as founding giants, with Nujoma as the founding president and Geingob as the founding prime minister.

"They had a strong belief in unity of purpose and laid a foundation for the nation," she said.

She said Nujoma shaped generations through his teachings while Geingob championed Namibia's cause on the global stage.

"We stand on the two giants," she said.

Hage Geingob Presidential Centre chairperson Peter Katjavivi urged Namibians to pick up where the two former presidents left off.

He said the country owes them immense gratitude for the progress made on reconciliation and equity to stabilise the nation.

"Namibia should live up to their legacies. We owe it to both of them. Nujoma made sure citizens put aside personal differences and unite," he said.

Geingob's daughter, Nangula Geingos, described her father as the greatest teacher, saying she feared no one would guide her when he died.

"Each lesson was personal but deeply impactful. I learnt that timeliness is respect," she said.

Deputy chairperson of the Sam Nujoma Foundation, Pendukeni Iivula-Itana, described the late founding president as an inspirational voice and a leader who embodied optimism and light during challenging times.

She said Nujoma ushered opportunities and shaped solutions to national challenges.

"The name remains a beacon of hope though no longer physically among us. He offered inspiration, optimism and through darkness," she said.

Geingob died on 4 February 2024, while Nujoma died on 8 February 2025.