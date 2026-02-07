Namibia: President Nandi-Ndaitwah Pays Tribute to Founding President Sam Nujoma and the Third President Hage Geingob

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah delivered a keynote address at the candlelight remembrance ceremony held in honour of the late Dr Sam Nujoma, Founding President and Father of the Namibian Nation, and Dr Hage Geingob, Third President of the Republic of Namibia.

In her address, the President noted that February has become a month of deep national reflection. It is a time when the country remembers two distinguished leaders who, each in his own time, made immense contributions to Namibia’s liberation, reconstruction, and nation-building since Independence on 21 March 1990.

She highlighted the vital role played by the Founding President, Dr Sam Nujoma, in leading the liberation struggle under the banner of SWAPO as a liberation movement. She described his leadership as marked by dedication, clarity of purpose, and an unwavering belief that Namibia would one day be free.

President Nandi-Ndaitwah said Dr Nujoma inspired generations of Namibians, young and old, to join the struggle for freedom. After being elected as the first President of SWAPO on 19 April 1960, he remained committed to the cause of independence until Namibia was freed from South African apartheid colonial rule.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She said Dr Nujoma would be remembered by both present and future generations, and wished that his soul may rest in eternal peace and glory.

Turning to the late President Hage Geingob, the President recalled that he passed away on 4 February 2024, just over a year before completing his second and final term in office.

She noted that President Geingob was deeply rooted in the liberation struggle and served as one of SWAPO’s representatives in the United States and the Americas, where he championed Namibia’s cause at the United Nations and other international platforms.

He also headed the United Nations Institute for Namibia in Lusaka, Zambia, where many Namibians were trained and prepared for leadership roles in the country.

At Independence, President Geingob chaired the Constituent Assembly that drafted Namibia’s Constitution and became the country’s first Prime Minister. The President said it is therefore fitting that he is often referred to as the Father of the Namibian Constitution. In that role, he guided the establishment of the governance structures and institutions that continue to serve the nation today.

She added that he went on to serve the country in various capacities, culminating in his election as the Third President on 21 March 2015.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Nandi-Ndaitwah said President Geingob’s time in office contributed significantly to stronger governance, national unity, peace, stability, and socio-economic development.

She emphasised that the two leaders, each in his own time, left an indelible mark on Namibia’s history. Dr Nujoma laid the foundation of freedom and sovereignty, while President Geingob strengthened that foundation through institution-building and a commitment to unity and social progress.

Both leaders, she said, championed nation-building and worked tirelessly to foster unity and an inclusive society free from tribalism, division, and corruption. Their efforts underscored the importance of national cohesion and integrity as pillars of sustainable development.

In conclusion, President Nandi-Ndaitwah called on all Namibians to preserve their legacies and to build a society where every citizen enjoys dignity, justice, and equal opportunities from the resources of the country.

She ended by wishing that their souls continue to rest in peace and eternal glory.