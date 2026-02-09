South Sudan: Guterres Condemns Escalating Violence in South Sudan As Aid Operations Come Under Fire

The UN Secretary-General has strongly condemned the surge in violence across South Sudan, warning that civilians and aid workers are paying a devastating price as humanitarian operations are increasingly targeted.

In a statement issued by his Deputy Spokesperson, Farhan Haq on Saturday, the UN chief said nearly 10 million people - "more than two thirds of the population" - now require life-saving humanitarian assistance and "continue to bear the brunt of the conflict".

He expressed grave concern over fighting, attacks and looting affecting humanitarian and health facilities, as well as movement restrictions and insecurity along key supply routes.

These conditions, the statement said, are "crippling humanitarian operations and shutting down essential services, placing civilians, including aid workers, at serious risk".

Healthcare services attacked

Since late December, at least 11 healthcare facilities have been attacked in Jonglei State alone, disrupting critical services for communities already under severe strain. The assaults have also involved the seizure of 12 vehicles, including an ambulance.

"In the past week alone," the statement noted, incidents have included "repeated attacks on a World Food Programme (WFP) convoy, an airstrike on a hospital run by the leading NGO Médecins Sans Frontières, and the burning of a Save the Children field office and destruction of its health centre".

The Secretary-General said that "this clear disregard for medical and humanitarian operations is unacceptable and must stop", stressing that such work "must be facilitated and respected".

The violence has driven mass displacement, with more than 370,000 people reportedly forced from their homes so far this year, including over 280,000 in Jonglei State, amid a rapidly worsening cholera outbreak.

South Sudan, the world's youngest nation, gained independence from Khartoum in 2011 but soon descended into a brutal civil conflict marked by political rivalry, ethnic violence and repeated peace deal breakdowns.

'Immediate and decisive' end to fighting needed

Despite a 2018 agreement, insecurity and localised fighting have continued to undermine stability and recovery.

The UN chief called on all parties to "immediately and decisively halt all military operations", de-escalate tensions through dialogue, uphold international law, protect civilians and ensure safe, sustained humanitarian access, including the security of aid workers and UN peacekeepers.