Nigeria: UK State Visit - Nigeria Has Become a Toast of Global Leaders, Says Nwabufo

Frederick Nwabufo, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement, says Nigeria has become a toast of global leaders and investors.

The Presidential aide said this while responding to the invitation of Tinubu to the United Kingdom, on a state visit.

Daily Trust reports that Tinubu is the first Nigerian leader to get such invitation in the last 37 years.

Military President Ibrahim Babangida embarked on the last Nigerian state visit to the UK in 1989.

The late Queen Elizabeth II had hosted Babangida for four days.

The BBC described State visits as a form of soft-power diplomacy, using the pomp of royal hospitality to strengthen relations with important international partners.

In a statement on Saturday, the royal communications team said the forthcoming visit is at the invitation of King Charles III.

Tinubu will be accompanied by his wife, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu.

The agenda for the March 18 visit has neither been disclosed, nor details of the events planned for it but Buckingham Palace said further details will be announced in due course.

Responding to the development, Nwabufo took to X where he wrote, "One fact stands naggingly obvious even to any objector: Nigeria today is the toast of investors, investments, and global leaders, all owing to President Tinubu's enlightened leadership. We have a 21st-century leadership in the 21st century. A leadership that understands the times and what it means to run a modern economy and can easily navigate diplomatic intricacies with finesse, purpose, and clear action."