Kenya: 'Verify' - Mudavadi Warns Youth Against Unsafe Overseas Jobs Amid Ukraine War Casualties

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has raised fresh concerns over rising cases of Kenyan youth being lured into unsafe jobs abroad, including reports of questionable recruitment to countries such as Russia.

Mudavadi warned job seekers to verify all overseas employment opportunities through official government labour migration channels to avoid falling victim to rogue agents and trafficking networks.

"Let us be cautious and careful before making any step on the offers presented to us. Youth, listen to the warning messages from the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs and the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection. Verify every step when engaging agents for these jobs," Mudavadi cautioned.

He urged the Church and other religious institutions to help amplify the message, saying many young Kenyans travel abroad without informing their families and later fall victim to exploitation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We want the Church and other religious channels to help us in conveying this message to young Kenyans. We are concerned that some don't inform their families when they travel and later fall victim to rogue agents," he said.

Mudavadi spoke in Musembe, Lugari, Kakamega County, during the burial of Mama Fanny Asigo Malova, wife of the late Henry Malova.

The Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary urged young people to rely on official government websites that publish verified job opportunities abroad to secure legitimate employment.

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs has recently recorded an increase in complaints from Kenyans who travelled abroad under questionable arrangements, including individuals who used the wrong visa categories or were misled about the nature of the jobs awaiting them.

"I am repeating this message here in Lugari because of a few cases that involve youth from this region. We even have relatives of government officials on this list. It is very unfortunate and we want this message to be taken seriously," Mudavadi said.

His remarks came a day after Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua warned that if an agency or job opportunity is not listed on the official government website, Kenyans should treat it as a scam.

"Yes, we have lost some lives, especially following reports we receive from our embassy in Moscow, but the government is doing all it can to ensure that, where possible, Kenyans in distress abroad are rescued," Mudavadi said.

He added that the government is encouraging youth to stay informed about bilateral labour agreements Kenya has signed to secure structured and safe employment opportunities abroad.

According to the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Kenya has signed several Bilateral Labour Agreements (BLAs) and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with countries including the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Germany and Austria to facilitate regulated labour migration, reduce exploitation and boost remittances.

Mudavadi said his ministry, through the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, has rolled out sensitisation campaigns in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour and the National Employment Authority to educate Kenyans on safe migration processes.

"There are many traps beyond the debate on recruitment for war in Russia. Incidents of human trafficking linked to organ transplants have been reported, as well as cases involving drug trafficking and other indecent jobs where our brothers and sisters fall victim," he warned.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary also urged eligible Kenyans, especially the youth, to register as voters ahead of the 2027 General Election, saying it is an opportunity to exercise their constitutional right.

Mudavadi further lauded improved working relations between leaders in Western Kenya and President William Ruto's administration, saying the cooperation is yielding tangible development results.

He cited ongoing infrastructure projects, including the tarmacking of the Turbo-Pan Paper-Makutano-Sikhendu road and the construction of modern markets in Pan Paper and Chekalini in Lugari Constituency.

"The people of Western Kenya are hardworking and soon, when the Nairobi-Rironi-Mau Summit-Malaba Road is completed, opportunities for this region will be unlocked to drive the economy, attract industries and create jobs," he said.