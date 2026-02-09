Kenya: Govt Vows 'Expanded Diplomatic Efforts' to Free Kenyans Recruited for Russia-Ukraine War

Nairobi — Kenya is ramping up diplomatic efforts to secure the release of its citizens who were irregularly recruited to serve on the frontlines of the Russia-Ukraine war, Foreign Affiars Principal Korir Sing'Oei has announced.

"Over the next couple of weeks we shall be expanding our diplomatic efforts to pursue the release of Kenyans irregularly recruited to serve on the frontlines of this conflict," Sing'Oei said Sunday.

The announcement comes amid growing concern over scams targeting young Kenyans abroad, who are lured by promises of legitimate employment but find themselves coerced into conflict zones.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Musalia Mudavadi raised the alarm on Saturday during a church service in Musembe, Lugari, Kakamega County.

He confirmed that nearly 20 young Kenyans have already been rescued and repatriated from dangerous situations linked to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Yes, we have lost some lives, especially following reports from our embassy in Moscow, but the government is doing everything possible to rescue Kenyans in distress abroad," Mudavadi said.

He emphasised that the MFA will intensify diplomatic engagement, including dialogue with foreign missions and international organisations, to ensure the welfare and safe return of those still trapped overseas.

Coerced

The government's intervention follows reports that young Kenyans were lured abroad with job offers in security, driving, or civilian sectors, only to find themselves coerced into serving with Russian forces.

These recruitment networks often operate through misleading contracts and unofficial agents, leaving recruits in unfamiliar and perilous circumstances.

Recent intelligence from Ukrainian authorities has confirmed that several Kenyans drawn into the conflict have lost their lives.

Mudavadi said the MFA is coordinating with Kenya's diplomatic missions and international partners to verify the status and location of citizens in foreign conflict zones, including those detained by foreign forces or facing legal uncertainties due to irregular recruitment.

He issued a stern warning to Kenyan youths considering employment abroad, urging them to verify opportunities through official government channels and avoid offers not listed on recognised platforms, such as the National Employment Authority or official ministry websites.

"We urge religious organisations, families, and community leaders to help spread this message so no more young Kenyans fall victim to these unscrupulous networks," Mudavadi added, noting that some victims travel without informing their families, complicating rescue efforts.

Unlisted firms

Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection, Alfred Mutua, echoed the warning, urging the public to treat any job offer not listed on official platforms with caution.

Kenya has also been signing Bilateral Labour Agreements (BLAs) and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with countries including the United Kingdom, Gulf states, and European nations to create structured and safer employment pathways for Kenyan workers overseas.

These frameworks aim to protect workers' rights, reduce exploitation, and enhance remittances to the Kenyan economy.

Through the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, the MFA is conducting regular sensitisation campaigns alongside the Ministry of Labour and the National Employment Authority, helping young people understand the realities of overseas work before accepting offers.

Amid these government efforts, opposition figures have criticised the handling of the crisis.

Democracy for Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua accused officials of misleading youths about job opportunities in Russia, claiming that some were promised factory jobs but ended up in conflict zones.