Africa: Addis Ababa Poised to Welcome AU Summit Delegates With Enhanced Hospitality

Addis Ababa — Addis Ababa has finalized extensive preparations to host delegates attending the upcoming African Union (AU) Summit, as the city continues a sweeping urban transformation aimed at strengthening its role as Africa's diplomatic capital.

The Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union will take place from 11 to 12 February 2026, followed by the Italy-Africa Summit on 13 February, and the AU Summit on 14 and 15 February 2026.

The city's readiness comes amid wide-ranging development initiatives, including major corridor projects, riverside rehabilitation, upgraded road networks, and expanded hospitality and conference infrastructure.

Over the past four years, key transport corridors across the capital have been developed or upgraded, easing traffic congestion and significantly improving urban mobility.

In parallel, riverside rehabilitation projects have transformed sections of riverbanks into vibrant green public spaces, incorporating pedestrian walkways and recreational areas.

These initiatives have enhanced environmental conditions while significantly improving Addis Ababa's urban aesthetics.

The city's hospitality sector has also experienced rapid growth in recent years, with the addition of new hotels and serviced apartments, increasing overall accommodation capacity.

Meanwhile, the modernization and expansion of convention centers have further strengthened Addis Ababa's ability to host large-scale continental and international events.

These developments form part of Ethiopia's broader strategy to reposition Addis Ababa as a modern hub for diplomacy, business, and tourism, while preserving its historic role as the political capital of Africa.

In this regard, the Addis Ababa Hotel Owners Association has emphasized that hotels across the capital are fully prepared to ensure a comfortable and high-quality experience for summit participants.

Approached by the Ethiopian News Agency, Aster Solomon, President of the Addis Ababa Hotel Owners Association, said hotels are ready to deliver services rooted in Ethiopia's long-standing tradition of hospitality.

"Several hotels in Addis Ababa are prepared to offer genuine hospitality services to participants of the upcoming AU sessions," she said, noting that both established and newly opened hotels have completed their preparations.

She added that the expansion and modernization of convention centers have significantly enhanced the city's capacity to host major international gatherings, a development reflected in the steady growth of Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism.

"The increasing number of international and continental events hosted in Addis Ababa demonstrates the city's remarkable progress in MICE tourism," Aster said.

As the headquarters of numerous international and continental institutions, Addis Ababa regularly hosts high-level conferences, diplomatic meetings, and multilateral summits, making it a preferred destination for business and diplomatic tourism.

According to Aster, more than 50 international and continental events were held in the city within a six-month period last year alone.

She noted that hotels have not only finalized their preparations but are also eager to deliver services that meet international standards.

"Addis Ababa has a long history of hosting AU summits. Building on this experience, hotels are offering tailored service packages for this year's guests," she said.

Aster also highlighted the city's visible transformation through corridor development projects, riverside revitalization, and the creation of new recreational and tourist destinations.

"Addis Ababa has been beautified more than ever before," she said, adding that the improvements will allow delegates to enjoy their stay and encourage them to extend their visits beyond official meetings.

To this end, hotels are working closely with tour operators to offer curated tour packages showcasing the city's cultural, historical, and contemporary attractions.

"Visitors who were familiar with Addis Ababa in the past are genuinely surprised by the city's dramatic transformation," Aster said.

She further noted that this year's AU Summit participants will be excited by Addis Ababa's new face.

Addis Ababa has consistently demonstrated its capacity to host high-profile regional and global gatherings, citing the Second Africa-Caribbean Community Summit held in September 2025 as a recent example, according to Aster.

Looking ahead, Addis Ababa is also set to host the 32nd Conference of the Parties (COP32) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in 2027, underscoring the city's growing stature as a leading international conference destination.