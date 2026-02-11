African Foreign Ministers Converge On Addis Ababa Ahead of 39th AU Summit

Addis Ababa — Foreign ministers from across the African continent continue to arrive in Addis Ababa to participate in the 48th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council and the 39th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Assembly of Heads of State and Government.

The Foreign Ministers of Gabon, Rwanda, The Gambia, and Equatorial Guinea--Marie-Edith Tassyla Ye Doumbeneny, Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe, Sering Modou Njie, and Simeon Oyono Esono Angue, respectively--arrived in the Ethiopian capital on Thursday evening.

They were joined by the Foreign Ministers of Djibouti, Abdoulkader Houssein Omar; Guinea, Morissanda Kouyaté; Lesotho, Lejone Mpotjoana; Chad, Abdoulaye Sabre Fadoul; and Morocco, Nasser Bourita, who also arrived in Addis Ababa to attend the high-level meetings.

Additionally, ministers of Foreign Affairs of Kenya, Algeria and Mauritius: Musalia Mudavadi, Ahmed Attaf and Dhananjay Ramphul as well as Uganda's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Okello Henry Oryem, arrived in Addis Ababa.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Upon arrival at Bole International Airport, the dignitaries were received by senior Ethiopian government officials, ENA reported.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos, today received Uganda's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Okello Oryem, at his office in Addis Ababa.

During the meeting, Minister Gedion emphasized the strong and longstanding bilateral relations between Ethiopia and Uganda, noting the significant role both countries play in promoting peace and stability in the region. He underscored the importance of sustaining cooperation in areas of mutual interest to further enhance collaboration for the benefit of both nations.

State Minister Okello Oryem, for his part, highlighted the key roles Ethiopia and Uganda play at the regional level and noted that the two countries enjoy strong ties at the highest levels of leadership. He reaffirmed Uganda's commitment to deepening its multifaceted cooperation with Ethiopia.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and continental peace and security issues of mutual concern.