South Africa: Lands Minister Armah-Kofi Buah Arrives in South Africa to Lead Ghana's Delegation At Mining Indaba

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Acting Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has arrived in South Africa to lead Ghana's delegation at this year's Mining Indaba Conference.

A statement issued by the Media Relations Officer at the Lands Ministry, Paa Kwesi Schandorf, said the Minister arrived on Sunday, 8th February, 2026, to lead Ghana's delegation to the conference.

During the four-day conference, the Minister is expected to participate in a series of high-level dialogues and strategic engagements, while contributing to broader discussions on key challenges confronting the mining industry.

Among his engagements, the sector minister will also headline the highly anticipated Ghana Day Event, scheduled for Wednesday, 11th February, 2026, the statement disclosed.

As Africa's leading gold producer, the Ghana Day Event is expected to provide a platform to showcase Ghana's business potential to investors and deepen interest in its extractive sector.

As the continent's leading mining and investment platform, the Mining Indaba Conference brings together governments, global mining companies, investors, and regulators to attract capital, shape policy, and set the agenda for responsible and sustainable mineral development across Africa.

According to the Lands Ministry, Ghana's participation in this year's conference reflects the vision of the President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, to advance the mining sector through expanded global partnerships and targeted strategic investment initiatives.

The official opening ceremony for this year's edition will take place on Monday, 9th February, 2026, marking the start of a series of high-level policy dialogues and engagements.