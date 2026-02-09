Nigeria: Federal Government Determined to Restore Peace in Troubled Areas - VP Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the determination of President Bola Tinubu to ensure that peace and tranquility are restored in Nuku and Woro villages in Kaiama local government area of Kwara State following the recent attacks on the communities by terrorists.

He assured the people of the communities that while the president had ordered the deployment of troops of the Nigerian Army to Kaiama, all hands were already on deck to rid the affected communities and the entire state of insecurity.

A statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, said Shettima gave the assurance yesterday when he led a federal government delegation to commiserate with the people of Kaiama and the governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, over the attack that claimed several lives.

The vice president disclosed that President Tinubu had instructed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to mobilise all resources, in partnership with the Kwara State Emergency Management Agency, to provide succour and support to the distressed communities.

Shettima extended condolences of President Tinubu and the federal government to the government and those who lost loved ones in the attacks, noting that all hands were on deck to restore peace in the community.

Earlier, Chairman of the North East Governors Forum, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, extended the condolences and sympathy of the North East Governors to the people and government of Kwara State over the tragedy.

He said, "As Muslims, we believe in destiny and it is our sincere hope that, by God's grace, this act will not happen again. Our prayers are with you and it is our sincere prayer that Almighty Allah will forgive those that have lost their lives and grant them Aljannah firdaus," he prayed.

Responding, the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRazaq, applauded the swift response of the federal government to the incident, saying, "As confirmed by the local government chairman, troops are already on ground and the Operation Savannah Shield is in motion.

"As you can see, we were welcomed at the airport by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Second Division of the Nigerian Army. A DIG is on ground. We truly appreciate the response of the Federal Government, and representatives of NEMA have been on ground since the incident happened."

Chairman of Kaiama local government area, Hon. Abdullahi Abubakar Danladi, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima for the immediate deployment of a military battalion in the area, and thanked the state governor for his leadership.

The Emir of Kaiama, Alhaji Mu'azu Shehu Omar, also applauded President Tinubu for the prompt action taken after the massacre that in Kaiama.

"We really appreciate the effort of President Tinubu. Since the incident happened on Tuesday, he has shown concerned toward us. The security personnel and other relevant agencies are adequately deployed to arrest the situation," the traditional ruler said.

Other dignitaries present during the visit include the Director-General of NEMA), Zubaida Umar; Sen. Ali Mohammed Ndume; Managing Director, Niger Delta Power Holding Company Ltd (NDPHC), Eng. Jennifer Adighije; former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, and members of Kwara State House of Assembly, among others.

Meanwhile, one of the survivors of the attack identified as Ligita died on Friday at a hospital in Kainji, Niger State where he was receiving medical care.

It was gathered that the deceased was one of the three injured persons who were taken to the Kainji hospital for treatment.

Our correspondent gathered that five other survivors are recuperating at a hospital in Ilorin, making eight survivors in the hospital as against the 50 earlier reported.

One of the survivors who spoke with LEADERSHIP Sunday on his hospital bed in Ilorin yesterday, Joshua Dame, said the bandits ambushed him and other four persons at their work place and opened fire on them.

"I dodged the bullets targeted at my head. The bullets however hit me in the leg, but I managed to escape. My biological brother and other three friends were not lucky as they fell to the bandits bullets," he said.

Another survivor, Ahmed Usman, also recounted how he managed to escape death.

The survivors undergoing treatment at the Ilorin hospital are Danjima Bago, Usman Ubangudu, Josuha Dame, Ahmed Usman and Sunday Son.

The councilor representing Gwanabe Ward 1 , Kaiama, Hon. Usman Mahmud told LEADERSHIP that there were five survivors receiving treatment at the Ilorin Hospital.

The member representing Gwanabe/ Gwaria in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Saidu Baba Ahmed, said eight survivors were receiving treatment at both Ilorin and Kainji hospitals; five in Ilorin and three in Kainji.

"We have five survivors receiving treatment in Ilorin. They are responding to treatment," the Gwanabe councilor said.

Hon. Saidu Baba Ahmed said, "It's not true that there are 50 survivors undergoing treatment in Ilorin hospital. There are only five survivors in Ilorin hospital and three in Kainji hospital. One of the three people receiving treatment in Kainji hospital died on Friday."

The Gwanabe councilor said 80 shops were completely razed with goods worth billions of naira, adding that Woro hosts the second largest market in Kaiama local government area.

He confirmed that Woro has been completely deserted as most shops and residential buildings have been razed.

"We need government help, we want the government to rehabilitate the community and help people who have lost property. Woro has the second largest market in Kaiama local government area. Property worth billions of Naira were lost as we have single shop that had up to N200m property inside it. About 80 shops were completely razed with the goods inside them," he said.