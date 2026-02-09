Nigeria: Federal, Kebbi Govt Lauded for Reopening of Kebbi-Niger Border

The Kebbi Progressive Youths Organisation (KEPYO) has applauded the Federal Government and the Kebbi State Government for their collaboration that led to the reopening of the Kebbi-Niger border for commercial activities.

Speaking to journalists in Birnin Kebbi, the group's spokesman, Comrade Musa Adamu, described the development as a major boost to economic activities in border communities and a positive signal for regional trade and cooperation.

He noted that the reopening of the border would restore livelihoods for traders, transporters and artisans, most of them youth, who were adversely affected by the prolonged closure.

Comrade Sani particularly commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kebbi State Governor, Comrade Dr Nasir Ahmed Idris, for what he described as uncommon political commitment and consistency in governance. According to him, it is refreshing to see leaders not only make promises but also take concrete steps to implement them.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said the renewed cooperation between the Federal Government and Kebbi State which was personally coordinated by the Comptroller of Customs, Bashir Adewale-Adeniyi reflects a shared understanding of the strategic importance of the border to the state's economy and Nigeria's relationship with neighbouring Niger Republic.

KEPYO further urged relevant security and trade agencies to ensure that border operations are well coordinated to prevent smuggling and other illegal activities, while allowing legitimate trade to thrive. The group expressed optimism that sustained collaboration would translate into long-term economic growth and improved welfare for residents of Kebbi State.