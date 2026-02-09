Nigeria: Pope Mourns Victims of Attacks in Nigeria, Urges Government to Protect Citizens

Catholic pontiff, Pope Leo XIV, has expressed deep sorrow over the recent surge of violent attacks across parts of Nigeria, describing the incidents as "deeply troubling" and urging authorities to intensify efforts to safeguard lives and property.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, the pontiff said he was "saddened and concerned" by the wave of killings reported in Kwara, Katsina, and Benue States, offering prayers for the victims and their families.

"It is with sorrow and concern that I learned of the recent attacks against various communities in Nigeria leading to a heavy loss of life.

"I express my prayerful closeness to all the victims of violence and terrorism. I likewise hope that the competent authorities will continue to work with determination to ensure the safety and protection of the life of every citizen," the Pope wrote.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Pope's remarks follow renewed security concerns after coordinated attacks left dozens dead, homes razed, and several residents displaced in separate incidents across the three states.

In Kwara State, gunmen launched a deadly raid on Woro village shortly after a military operation in the area targeting what authorities described as "terrorist elements." Witnesses said the attackers set shops ablaze and torched the residence of a traditional ruler, forcing residents to flee into nearby bushes.

The invasion created widespread panic as the attackers overran parts of the community.

A similar incident occurred in Doma community, Tafoki Ward, in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, where suspected bandits stormed the area in large numbers and opened fire on residents. Locals said more than 20 persons were killed in the assault before the attackers fled.

Meanwhile, in Benue State, security operatives repelled a separate attack by suspected bandits in Anwase village, Kwande Local Government Area. The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, confirmed the incident.

"It is true, there was an attack on Anwase, but our gallant officers repelled them and there was no casualty," Edet said.

However, residents of Anwase offered a different account, claiming the armed men invaded the community around noon on Friday and set several houses ablaze before security reinforcements arrived.