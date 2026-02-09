Nigeria: Governor Yusuf Mourns As 30 Perish in Kano Road Crash

No fewer than 30 persons have been reportedly killed while several others sustained serious injuries in a tragic road accident that occurred on Sunday morning at Kwanar Barde in Gezawa local government area of Kano State.

Kano State governor, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, has expressed deep sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims, describing the incident as heartbreaking and a huge loss to the state.

The governor's reaction was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to the statement, the accident involved a trailer heading towards Gujungu, which allegedly crashed as a result of reckless driving, leading to the death of over 30 persons, while many others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Governor Yusuf prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and urged Almighty Allah to grant their families the strength to bear the painful loss.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those currently receiving treatment in different hospitals across the state.

In response to the incident, the governor directed the Kano State Ministry of Health to ensure that all victims of the accident admitted in hospitals receive free and adequate medical care without delay.

He further directed the Office of the Special Adviser on Humanitarian Affairs to immediately assess the casualties and initiate measures aimed at supporting the affected families.

The governor also cautioned motorists, particularly drivers of heavy-duty vehicles, to avoid reckless driving and adhere strictly to traffic regulations to prevent a recurrence.