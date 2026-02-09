Nigeria: IPOB Cancels 'Monday Sit-At-Home' in South-East

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has announced the total and permanent cancellation of the Monday sit-at-home across the South-East, effective from Monday, February 9, 2026.

The directive, according to the group, came directly from its imprisoned leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday by IPOB spokesperson, Emma Powerful, who said the decision was aimed at restoring economic, educational and social activities in the region.

Recall that IPOB introduced the weekly sit-at-home in August 2021 to protest the arrest, rendition and continued detention of Kanu. The action led to the shutdown of markets, schools, banks, offices and transport services across the South-East every Monday.

Announcing the cancellation, Powerful said there was no longer any justification for residents to stay indoors on Mondays.

"The IPOB, under the supreme leadership of Nnamdi Kanu, hereby announces to the entire world that the Monday sit-at-home across the South-East is officially and permanently cancelled with effect from tomorrow, Monday, February 9, 2026," the statement read.

He said Kanu personally ordered the directive to ensure normalcy returns to the region.

"This directive comes directly from Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu himself, who has once again staked everything on the line to ensure that our children return to school every Monday and that our people go about their lawful businesses without fear, intimidation or molestation," Powerful stated.

He added that anyone in doubt about the authenticity of the order should verify it directly.

"Any person in doubt should visit Sokoto Correctional Centre to confirm with him. We can no longer hide under 'Onyendu cannot be reached to confirm' to persist with our recalcitrance or docility. Monday sit-at-home is over. That era is gone!"

According to IPOB, all economic and social activities must resume fully from Monday.

"There is now no need, excuse or justification for anyone to stay at home on Mondays. All markets, schools, offices, transport services and economic activities must resume fully and normally from tomorrow. This is the clear and unequivocal order of the Supreme Leader of IPOB."

The group warned that anyone attempting to enforce sit-at-home going forward would be acting against Kanu's directive.

"Kanu has made it abundantly clear that any individual or group attempting to enforce sit-at-home from this moment forward is acting against his direct command. Such persons are enemies of our people and the Biafran cause. They will be pursued to the ends of the earth and confronted until they are completely defeated."

IPOB also alleged that some individuals were attempting to instil fear and intimidate residents into staying indoors through staged attacks.

"Let it be known that any person or group identified as enforcing or enabling sit-at-home will be confronted wherever they are. Our people must remain vigilant, calm and law-abiding."

However, the group cautioned state governments against forcing traders to open shops or threatening market demolitions.

"At the same time, IPOB wishes to make it clear that no state governor has the right to threaten, demolish or forcibly shut down the businesses of traders who, out of conscience, choose to sit at home in solidarity with our leader."

It specifically warned Anambra State governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, and other governors against intimidation.

"Any attempt by Governor Soludo or any other governor to intimidate our people with demolition threats or forced market closures will be firmly resisted."

On market redevelopment projects, IPOB said such efforts must involve stakeholders.

"Any renovation, reconstruction or improvement of markets that involves temporary relocation must be carried out only with the consent of all stakeholders, and adequate temporary trading sites must be provided before any such projects commence."

Calling for unity and calm, the group urged residents to resume normal life.

"Our enemies have in the past succeeded in instigating crises and planting seeds of discord among our people. We must not allow them to succeed again. We are one people, united by a common destiny."

IPOB concluded by urging residents of the South-East to disregard fear and return to their daily activities.

"We therefore call on all our people across the South-East to come out tomorrow, open their shops, go to work and send their children to school without fear. The era of Monday sit-at-home is over."