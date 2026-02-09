Nigeria: Arsenal Star Nwaneri Reveals Nigerian Roots As Super Eagles Spell Looms

Arsenal's promising young midfielder, Ethan Nwaneri, has ignited a flurry of excitement within Nigerian football circles by publicly embracing his Nigerian heritage.

This revelation has inevitably led to widespread speculation regarding his potential future commitment to the Super Eagles, Nigeria's senior national team.

Nwaneri, currently on a season-long loan with French giants Olympique Marseille from Arsenal, has already begun to make a significant impact in Ligue 1. The 19-year-old sensation marked his debut for Les Phocéens with an impressive goal, showcasing his burgeoning talent and adaptability to a new league.

During an interview with R.org, Nwaneri was specifically questioned about his awareness of former Nigerian internationals Taye Taiwo and Wilson Oruma, both of whom previously plied their trade at the Stade Vélodrome. His response was direct and impactful: "Yes, I know. I'm Nigerian, and I am here to help the team as much as possible." This statement not only confirmed his roots but also subtly hinted at a strong sense of identity and purpose.

While Nwaneri has, to date, represented England at various age-group levels, he was yet to receive a call-up to England's senior national team, Three Lions. This crucial detail leaves the door wide open for the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) to potentially court the talented teenager. With his impressive performances in France and a clear acknowledgment of his Nigerian background, the prospect of Nwaneri donning the green and white of Nigeria is now a very real and tantalising possibility for fans across the country and beyond.