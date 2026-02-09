Nigeria: Army Foils Terrorist Attack, Recover 529 Rustled Livestock in Katsina

Troops of the Nigerian Army from the 17 Brigade, Katsina State, have recovered 529 rustled livestock after a fierce encounter with suspected terrorists in Kafur local government area of the State.

The operation was carried out by troops of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Malumfashi, following credible intelligence on the movement of armed terrorists around Kasuwan Sabo in Kafur LGA.

In a statement signed by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations of the Brigade, Captian Abayomi Adisa, he explained that the operation, which took place on Saturday, February 7, was led by the Commanding Officer of FOB Malumfashi, Lieutenant Colonel M.M. Isa.

He added that based on preliminary findings, the terrorists were believed to have infiltrated the area from neighbouring Zamfara State and were allegedly led by Idi Abasu Aiki, said to be the younger brother of the notorious bandit leader, Ado Aliero. Acting swiftly on the intelligence, troops mobilised to the area, where they came under fire from the criminals.

The troops responded with superior firepower, forcing the terrorists to flee into nearby bushes while attempting to escape with some of the rustled livestock. A hot pursuit ensued, and the troops caught up with the fleeing terrorists between Burdugau and Unguwan Matau villages in Malumfashi Local Government Area, compelling them to abandon the animals.

After an extensive sweep of the area, the troops successfully recovered a total of 529 livestock, comprising 290 cows, 238 sheep, one donkey and one motorcycle. 14 cows were reportedly killed during the encounter after being used as shields by the terrorists.

No casualty was recorded on the side of the troops.

The recovered livestock were subsequently handed over to relevant authorities for verification and return to their rightful owners.

The identification and handover process was supervised by the chairman of Kafur Local Government Area, Hon. Suraju Nature, alongside the Divisional Police Officer, Kafur Division, Superintendent of Police Aminu Salihu.

Commending the operation, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division and Commander Sector 2 Joint Task Force (North-West), Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Major General Paul Koughna, praised the gallantry and professionalism of the troops.

He reassured residents of the Nigerian Army's continued commitment to sustaining aggressive operations against criminal elements across the Division's area of responsibility.

Troops of FOB Malumfashi have continued to dominate the general area through sustained patrols aimed at denying terrorists freedom of action.