Liberia: CDC Campaign Spokesman Denies Resignation, Calls Letter Forged

Published: February 8, 2026

MONROVIA -- The former spokesman of the Congress for Democratic Change's 2023 presidential campaign has dismissed as false a resignation letter that circulated widely on social media Monday, describing it as a forgery and vowing to pursue the matter with the police.

Cllr. Kanio Bai Gbala told The Liberian Investigator that he has not resigned from the CDC, pushing back against media reports that followed the circulation of a letter purportedly announcing his departure from the opposition party.

"I have not resigned from the CDC," Gbala said in an interview. "The CDC is no one's personal property. It is a mass-based political party that is home to all Liberians regardless of who they support politically."

The denial came just hours after the letter began trending online, triggering speculation about internal cracks within the CDC and the possible political realignment of one of its prominent campaign figures.

Gbala said the document was fabricated, alleging that both the letterhead of the Centrism Movement and his signature were forged.

"I will be formally informing the police about the forgery of the Centrism Movement's letterhead and my signature on the fake letter that was shared publicly," he said.

Gbala was appointed over the weekend by Joseph N. Boakai as a member of the board of trustees of Grand Gedeh University, a move that had already drawn attention because of his dual identity as a CDC stalwart and a supporter of the current administration.

Gbala, who hails from Grand Gedeh County, said his public backing of President Boakai does not contradict his membership in the CDC.

"I remain an unflinching supporter of President Joseph Boakai and a member of the CDC," he said.

Gbala said he expects law enforcement authorities to investigate the origin and circulation of the document, warning that the deliberate fabrication of political communications poses a broader threat to public trust.

"This is not just about me," he said. "It is about protecting the integrity of political discourse."

Whether the incident will prompt further clarification from party leaders or investigators remains to be seen, but the episode has already reignited debate over misinformation, party loyalty and the shifting contours of Liberia's political landscape.