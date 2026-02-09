Liberia: Former CDC Campaign Spokesman Resigns, Endorses Boakai Policy Direction

Published: February 8, 2026

MONROVIA -- A senior figure in Liberia's opposition politics has resigned from the Congress for Democratic Change, dealing a fresh symbolic blow to the former ruling party as it struggles to redefine itself after losing power.

Cllr. Kano Bai Gbala, a former national spokesman of the CDC's 2023 presidential campaign and a long-time party operative, announced his resignation in a letter dated Feb. 6, 2026, addressed to CDC Chairman Janga A. Kowo.

In the letter, Gbala said his continued membership in the party was no longer compatible with his principles or vision for national engagement, describing the CDC's political direction as "increasingly illusory and lacking definable shape."

His departure is notable not only because of his role within the party's national campaign structure, but also because of his explicit endorsement of the governing Unity Party's policy direction under President Joseph N. Boakai -- a rare public stance among opposition figures.

"The policy direction of President Joseph N. Boakai's administration has thus far proved more coherent and productive," Gbala wrote, contrasting it with what he described as the CDC's failure to articulate a clear and credible post-election agenda.

Gbala's resignation comes as the CDC continues to grapple with internal disagreements, leadership questions and declining public influence following its defeat in the 2023 presidential election.

Once Liberia's dominant political force under former President George Weah, the party has struggled nearly two years into the Boakai administration to present a unified opposition message or regain political momentum.

In his letter, he said his resignation would allow him, as leader of the Centrist Movement, to engage "critically and objectively with both the government and the opposition on matters of national importance."

The Centrist Movement remains a minor political grouping with limited electoral presence.

Despite his critique, Gbala struck a measured tone toward the CDC leadership, expressing appreciation for the opportunities he received, including his role as national campaign spokesman during the 2023 election.

"I remain grateful for the confidence reposed in me over the years," he wrote, describing his time in the party as providing "invaluable experience."

The letter makes clear, however, that his departure is rooted in political conviction rather than personal grievance -- a distinction that may resonate with voters wary of opportunistic party switching.

As of publication, the CDC had not issued a formal response to Gbala's resignation. Efforts to reach party officials for comment were unsuccessful.