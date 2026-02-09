Nigeria: Tinubu Meets Africom Chief As Security Talks Deepen

8 February 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jonathan NDA-Isaiah

President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, received the Commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), General Dagvin Anderson, at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting was attended by Nigeria's National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, the nation's service chiefs, members of the AFRICOM delegation, and the Charge d'Affaires of the United States Embassy in Nigeria, Keith Heffern.

The audience at the State House brought together senior Nigerian security officials and the United States defence delegation for discussions, as part of ongoing engagements between Nigeria and the United States.

No further details of the meeting were disclosed as at press time.

