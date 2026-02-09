Nigeria: King Charles Invites Tinubu to First State Visit for Nigerian Leader in 37 Years

Nosa Asemota/State House
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House.
8 February 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Tinubu, who assumed office in 2023, is expected to be accompanied on the state visit by his wife, Remi Tinubu.

The UK's King Charles III and Queen Camilla have invited President Bola Tinubu to a state visit. The visit, which the Nigerian leader has accepted, will be the first state visit by a Nigerian leader to the UK in 37 years.

The BBC reports that state visits are considered a form of soft-power diplomacy, using the pomp of royal hospitality to strengthen relations with important international partners.

"The last Nigerian state visit to the UK took place in 1989, when military ruler Gen Ibrahim Babangida travelled to meet the late Queen Elizabeth II for a four-day trip," the BBC reported.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that state visits differ from normal official visits by countries' leaders, with some previous Nigerian presidents having conducted official visits to the UK.

The UK Mission in Nigeria, on Sunday, posted details of the visit on its official X handle.

According to the statement, the president's visit is slated for 18 and 19 March.

It added that the historic visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen the enduring partnership between Nigeria and the UK.

The British King and Queen will host the Tinubus at Windsor Castle.

"The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, has accepted an invitation from His Majesty The King to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Wednesday, 18th March to Thursday, 19th March 2026.

"This historic visit provides an opportunity to further strengthen the enduring partnership between our two nations.

"The King and Queen will host the State Visit at Windsor Castle," the UK Mission in Nigeria wrote.

