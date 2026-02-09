Nigeria: After Receiving Trump's Accolades, Remi Tinubu Urges Nigerians to Stop Bullying Leaders

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on Nigerians to desist from bullying political leaders, particularly on social media, stressing that persistent online attacks would undermine national unity and constructive governance.

Tinubu made the call in a message recently shared on her Facebook page, where she lamented what she described as a growing culture of insults, ridicule, and hostility directed at public officials by citizens.

Her remarks came shortly after she participated in the United States National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., at which United States President Donald Trump reportedly described her as a highly respected woman. The recognition was linked to her involvement in faith-based humanitarian initiatives and women empowerment programmes.

Tinubu, in the post, said: "Most of our leaders are highly respected and honoured abroad, yet many Nigerians fail to value what they have because of hatred and the narratives planted in their minds by political paymasters, which have also hardened their hearts.

"They bully these leaders, speak ill of them, demean them, curse them, and even seize upon their mistakes to drag them across social media, ridiculing and mocking them publicly.

"Nigeria is built on love, unity, and collective effort toward shared success. Let us come together to support our respected leaders and work hand in hand with them to make our country great."

The First Lady noted that while several Nigerian leaders received recognition and respect on the global stage, they often encountered hostility and negative public sentiment upon returning home.

She attributed this development to political propaganda and deliberate narratives that shaped public perception and fueled distrust toward leaders.

According to her, the pattern of harsh criticism had escalated beyond constructive engagement into outright bullying, with many Nigerians quick to highlight and publicise leaders' mistakes without consideration for fairness or empathy.

Tinubu emphasised that no individual was perfect, warning that weaponising leaders' mistakes to destroy reputations would not advance national progress. She maintained that Nigeria's growth depended on unity, love, and collective efforts rather than bitterness and division.

She further urged Nigerians to adopt a balanced approach by supporting commendable initiatives while addressing governance lapses through constructive dialogue and responsible civic engagement.

Reactions to her statement have generated mixed responses across social and political circles. While some Nigerians supported her position, arguing that criticism should be civil and constructive, others maintained that public officeholders must be prepared to face intense scrutiny, particularly amid prevailing economic hardship and a rising cost of living.

Despite differing views, the First Lady clarified that her message was not intended to discourage criticism or silence dissent, but rather to promote respectful engagement. She stressed the importance of distinguishing between holding leaders accountable and resorting to personal attacks or mockery.

Tinubu warned that persistent hostility toward leaders could erode public trust in governance and weaken democratic institutions. She added that when citizens lost confidence in leadership and governance processes, political participation and civic responsibility declined.

The First Lady also highlighted the potential psychological impact of sustained online harassment, noting that leaders, like all citizens, were human and susceptible to emotional and mental strain, which could influence decision-making processes.

She further observed that social media conversations shaped global perceptions of Nigeria, cautioning that persistent negative portrayals of the country and its leadership could affect Nigeria's international reputation.

She encouraged Nigerians to continue demanding accountability and transparency while maintaining respect and civility in political discourse.