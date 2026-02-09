Nigeria: Bandits Kill 13 Benue, Kaduna, Abduct Catholic Priest, 10 Others in Kaduna

Suspected herders have attacked Anwase market in Kwande Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State, killing 13 persons and destroying several properties.

The attack came two days after a similar one occurred in the Abande community, also in the Kwande LGA, where at least 16 people, including a mobile police officer, were killed.

This is just as three people have been killed while 11 others, including a Catholic priest, were abducted in an attack on the Karku community in Kauru LGA of Kaduna State.

Confirming the Benue State incident, an aide to the Kwande LGA Chairman, Ibi Andrew, told journalists that 13 persons were confirmed dead, adding that the council chairman, Vitalis Neji, alongside security agencies, moved to the area to restore calm and prevent further violence.

Sources said the attackers came from a nearby mountain and unleashed mayhem on the market, shooting sporadically and causing traders and buyers to flee in panic.

However, the state police command was yet to confirm the incident.

In a statement issued yesterday, the police announced the arrest of a suspect and the recovery of live ammunition in the Ukum LGA of the state.

A statement by the Police PRO, Udeme Edet, read: "On February 6, 2026, at about 0845 hours, operatives of the command received credible information regarding the movement of a male suspect identified as Saamoga, also known as Aleki, who was allegedly conveying live ammunition from Gbagir to Zaki-Biam on a commercial motorcycle."

"Based on the information, a patrol team was immediately mobilised and deployed to the Tse Dubem area of the Ukum Local Government Area, where a stop-and-search operation was conducted. Upon sighting the police patrol team, the suspect reportedly disembarked from the motorcycle and attempted to evade arrest. In the course of the operation, the suspect was immobilised with a shot to the leg and taken into custody".

It further said a search conducted on the suspect led to the recovery of 117 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition concealed inside socks within his handbag. Other items recovered include charms and a mobile phone.

"During preliminary investigation, the suspect confessed that the ammunition was being conveyed to Taraba State. The suspect was subsequently taken to the General Hospital, Zaki-Biam, for medical attention, where he later died while receiving treatment.

The statement added that the command also repelled an attack by suspected armed Fulani herders on Edikwu Icho in Apa LGA of the state.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna incident occurred in the early hours of yesterday, barely two days after Governor Uba Sani received 172 Christian worshippers abducted in Kurmin Wali, Kajuru LGA, on January 18.

The Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Very Rev. Fr. Jacob Shanet, confirmed the killing of three and the abduction of several others in a statement yesterday.

He said the bandits invaded the community, killed three people, and abducted the parish priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Karku, Rev. Fr. Nathaniel Asuwaye, alongside 10 residents of the community.

He identified those killed as Mr Jacob Dan'azumi, Mr. Maitala Kaura, and Alhaji Kusari.

He called for prayers for the priest and other victims in captivity for their safe return.

"With profound sadness, we announce the kidnapping of our priest, Rev. Fr. Nathaniel Asuwaye, the parish priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Karku, Kauru LGA of Kaduna State, Nigeria", said the statement.

"Fr. Nathaniel was kidnapped alongside 10 other people at Karku, Kauru LGA of Kaduna State.

"This terrible event occurred at about 03:20 at his residence, and the situation was described by the villagers as an act of invasion by a group of terrorists," the statement added.