Ethiopia Demands Eritrea Withdraw Troops From Ethiopian Territory

8 February 2026
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
opinion By Ashenafi Endale

Ethiopia has ordered Eritrea to withdraw its forces from Ethiopian territory and demanded that Asmara cease providing support to various armed groups in the country.

"Eritrean forces have occupied Ethiopian territory along our common border and the government of Eritrea has been providing direct material assistance and support for various militant groups in Ethiopia," reads a statement issued by the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

The statement emphasizes that repeated calls to end what the Ministry describes as a violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity, have gone unheeded by Asmara, which it accuses of "outright aggression."

"Developments over the last few days indicate government of Eritrea has chosen the path of further escalation. The incursion of Eritrean troops further into Ethiopian territory in our north eastern borders and the joint military maneuvers being carried out by Eritrean forces with rebel groups in our north western borders are not just provocations but acts of outright aggression. In order to bring an end to this unacceptable state of affairs, we would like to formally request that the Eritrean government immediately withdraw its troops from Ethiopian territory and cease forms of collaboration with rebel groups," reads the statement.

The Ministry maintains that Ethiopia is willing to engage in good faith negotiations for a comprehensive settlement of issues of mutual interest including maritime affairs and the issue of access to the sea through the port of Assab.

