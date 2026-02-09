Nigeria, China Mark 55 Years of Diplomatic Relations

Abuja — Nigeria and China have reaffirmed their longstanding diplomatic and strategic partnership as both countries marked the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations during the 2026 'Happy Chinese New Year' Temple Fair in Abuja.

The celebration, held at the Chinese Cultural Centre at the weekend, brought together senior government officials, diplomats, business leaders, cultural organisations and members of the Chinese and Nigerian communities.

The event also coincided with the celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year, the Year of the Horse, symbolising strength, resilience and progress.

China's Chargé d'Affaires in Nigeria, Zhou Hongyou, said the Spring Festival had grown beyond a traditional celebration to become a global cultural event promoting peace, harmony and mutual understanding among nations.

He noted that the festival's inclusion on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list had further strengthened its global significance.

Zhou described the temple fair as a practical expression of China's commitment to cultural dialogue and people-to-people engagement, adding that cultural exchanges remain a key pillar of China-Nigeria relations.

He highlighted the steady growth of bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, infrastructure, education, science, tourism and cultural exchange.

Reflecting on the history of bilateral ties, Zhou recalled that Nigeria and China established diplomatic relations in 1971 and have since developed a partnership founded on mutual respect, equality and shared development.

He noted that the relationship was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2024, opening a new chapter of deeper cooperation between both countries.

Also speaking, the Director-General and Global Liaison of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), Joseph Tegbe, reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to the One-China Principle, describing it as central to the strong and enduring relationship between the two nations.

Tegbe said Nigeria's partnership with China has delivered tangible benefits, particularly in infrastructure development, industrial growth and human capacity building.

He acknowledged China's contributions to key projects such as rail infrastructure and port development, which he said continue to support Nigeria's economic transformation.

He disclosed that Nigeria is advancing new cooperative initiatives in agriculture, steel production and education, including a large-scale poultry programme designed to boost food security, create jobs and support local farmers.

He also expressed optimism about renewed efforts to revitalise the Ajaokuta Steel Complex in collaboration with Chinese partners.

According to Tegbe, both countries are committed to strengthening educational and knowledge exchanges through scholarships, joint research and the development of industrial parks that will promote technology transfer and skills development.

The speakers noted that 2026 has been designated the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, providing an opportunity to deepen cultural understanding and expand cooperation beyond government-to-government engagement.

The event featured martial arts displays by the Chinese Wushu Association, cultural performances by Nigerian and Chinese artistes, exhibitions on Chinese culture and tourism, and interactive activities aimed at promoting friendship between the two peoples.