Nigeria: Kebbi Govt Signs Deal With NCS for Niger-Benin Transit Corridor

8 February 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Onuminya Innocent

Kebbi State is set to revolutionise trade and commerce in the region as it partners with the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to implement President Bola Tinubu's approved transit corridor for goods bound for Niger Republic through Benin Republic.

Speaking on the partnership, Governor Nasir Idris assured that Kebbi State is fully prepared to collaborate with the Federal Government to ensure smooth operations. "We are not surprised because we know that when Mr. President says something, he means it and will follow through," Idris said. "We will provide the necessary social amenities, infrastructure, and ensure roads are motorable," he added, as quoted by Ahmed Idris, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale-Adeniyi, stated that the initiative would strengthen cooperation on transit goods movement, improve information sharing, address border security challenges, and ensure legitimate trade contributes optimally to economic growth. "President Tinubu has given us the mandate to allow trucks transit to Niger Republic through Benin Republic and Kebbi State," Adewale-Adeniyi said.

Under the new framework, trucks will pay a token fee for infrastructure maintenance in designated transit areas, particularly along the Tsamiya Corridor in Bagudu Local Government Area. The Customs Service will also streamline documentation processes and remove bottlenecks along major corridors.

The partnership is expected to boost trade, enhance economic growth, and create jobs. "When we speak of Kebbi, we reference the historic Gwandu Emirate whose influence extends across Nigeria and into neighbouring Benin and Niger Republics," Adewale-Adeniyi said, highlighting the state's strategic importance.

