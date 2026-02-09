Ghana Recalls High Commissioner to Nigeria

According to the statement from the office of Ghana's president, the recall takes immediate effect.

President John Mahama of Ghana has recalled the country's High Commissioner to Nigeria, Baba Ahmed, over alleged links to electoral malpractices in Ghana's parliamentary election primaries for Ayawaso East Constituency.

A statement issued by the Ghanaian Presidency on Saturday in Accra explained that Mr Ahmed, an aspirant, was recalled due to his alleged role in election malpractice as a serving public officer.

According to the statement, the recall takes effect immediately, and the decision is intended to avoid any perception of impropriety or conflict with the Government's Code of Conduct for Political Appointees.

It stressed that his continued stay in office was no longer tenable under the circumstances, although allegations of vote-buying were levelled against multiple aspirants who participated in the primaries.

The decision follows allegations of voter inducement during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries held on Saturday in the Constituency.

The statement said the president directed the Minister for Foreign Affairs to recall the High Commissioner following an announcement by NDC's General Secretary that the party had already commenced an investigation into the incident.

"The President has also noted the public statement by the General Secretary of the NDC indicating that the party has commenced investigations into the allegations arising from the primaries.

"Without prejudice to the ongoing internal party processes, and strictly in view of the standards of conduct expected of public officers, the President considers it necessary to act decisively to preserve the integrity of public office.

"The recall takes effect immediately, and the Minister for Foreign Affairs has been directed to take the necessary administrative and diplomatic steps to give effect to this directive," the statement added.

