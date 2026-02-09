Nigeria: Uromi Killings - Edo Yet to Pay Compensation 11 Months After

The lone survivor and bereaved families of the Uromi killings have said the Edo State Government is yet to fulfil its pledge to fully compensate them, 11 months after the tragedy.

Sixteen hunters travelling from Rivers State to Kano State for Sallah celebration were attacked on March 28, 2025, by vigilante members and armed youths.

The attackers reportedly stopped their truck along the Uromi/Obajana Expressway in Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, dragged the victims out one after another, beat them and set them ablaze after accusing them of being kidnappers.

The slain hunters were natives of Torankawa in the Bunkure Local Government Area of Kano State.

Following the incident, Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, pledged to compensate the families of the victims.

He made the commitment during a condolence visit to Torankawa, where he was accompanied by Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, a few days after the killings.

"We are making arrangements to provide compensation to all the victims affected by this incident. We assure you that the perpetrators will be brought to justice," Okpebholo said at the time.

However, nearly a year after the pledge, the families said no compensation has been paid by the Edo State Government.

They lamented that despite repeated assurances, nothing tangible has been done to alleviate their suffering or fulfil the promises made in the aftermath of the killings.

The families urged both state governments to honour their commitments, noting that the delay has deepened their pain and raised concerns about accountability and justice for the victims.

The only survivor from Torankawa, 45-year-old Ibrahim Isa, now lives with physical and emotional scars. A father of six, he described a life of misery since his return.

Ibrahim said that despite assurances of compensation and support from Kano State government officials, including during Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's visit, nothing has materialised.

Hauwa'u Isa, the widow of another victim, Isa, appealed to the Kano State Government to support her and her three children.

"They promised to compensate us and ensure justice for our brave husband. I still hold their word with due respect and I'm optimistic about what they promised. I hope it will not be a political statement as usual," she said.

Malam Bala Dutse, whose son, Amadu, was among those killed, warned against any attempt to bury the matter in silence.

"When our children were unjustly killed, many Nigerians called for justice, and thankfully, the government responded swiftly by announcing some arrests were made while the suspects were transferred to Abuja, where they will be tried to face the wrath of the law before an honourable court.

"However, to this time, we are yet to receive credible information regarding the case. As a father who depends on Amadu, my life is broken, and my life has never been the same since his death. At least the government should speak to us about the situation and the process of compensating us," Bala said.

For Zahura Haruna, the youngest widow in the village, the trauma is especially cruel. Her marriage to one of the victims had lasted only 40 days.

"Life has been unbearable," she said, fighting back tears. "I've become a burden to my in-laws. My husband was the sole breadwinner. We now depend on neighbours to eat."

The spokesperson of the Kano State Governor, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said: "The Kano State Government will not leave this issue to go down just like that. All that we can do has been done; we are just waiting for them," he said.

Responding, the Edo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Kassim Afegbua, said Governor Okpebholo has shown responsive leadership since the incident occurred.

"I remember that the governor showed credible and responsible leadership by visiting Kano State spontaneously after the event.

"I also recollected that he promised to show some level of compensation, which I am sure he must have done.

"Even though I hadn't resumed as a commissioner then, I am sure that promise must have been fulfilled. If I have a contrary position, I will communicate with you further on this," he said.